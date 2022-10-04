Canadiens vs. Senators: Pre-season Game 6 thread, start time, and how to watch

Pre-season Game 6: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS
In the Senatos region: TSN5, RDS
Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct
After a strong game last night, Juraj Slafkovský draws right back into the lineup to play on a line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Suzuki will be playing his first game of the pre-season after a collision with Joel Edmundson early in training camp, and will be looking to quickly pick up the offensive chemistry he had with Caufield to end last season.
The Senators are bringing a lineup that’s very close to what they will begin the season with, as all of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and Jake Sanderson are playing. Montreal’s coaching staff will have one of their best gauges yet of the readiness of their young blue-liners to take spots come next Wednesday.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Formation prévue du Canadien ce soir— Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) October 4, 2022
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Pitlick-Evans-RHP
Heineman-Beck-Armia
Pezzetta-Gignac-Ylönen
Schueneman-Harris
Xhekaj-Wideman
Guhle-Savard
Ottawa Senators projected roster
Ottawa Senators roster for tonight's game against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/HCrec20bnB— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 4, 2022
