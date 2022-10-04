 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Senators: Pre-season Game 6 thread, start time, and how to watch

The Bell Centre crowd sees one more game before the home opener.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: OCT 01 - Canadiens at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pre-season Game 6: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS
In the Senatos region: TSN5, RDS
Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

After a strong game last night, Juraj Slafkovský draws right back into the lineup to play on a line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Suzuki will be playing his first game of the pre-season after a collision with Joel Edmundson early in training camp, and will be looking to quickly pick up the offensive chemistry he had with Caufield to end last season.

The Senators are bringing a lineup that’s very close to what they will begin the season with, as all of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and Jake Sanderson are playing. Montreal’s coaching staff will have one of their best gauges yet of the readiness of their young blue-liners to take spots come next Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Ottawa Senators projected roster

