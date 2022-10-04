Canadiens vs. Senators: Pre-season Game 6 thread, start time, and how to watch

Pre-season Game 6: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS

In the Senatos region: TSN5, RDS

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

After a strong game last night, Juraj Slafkovský draws right back into the lineup to play on a line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Suzuki will be playing his first game of the pre-season after a collision with Joel Edmundson early in training camp, and will be looking to quickly pick up the offensive chemistry he had with Caufield to end last season.

The Senators are bringing a lineup that’s very close to what they will begin the season with, as all of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and Jake Sanderson are playing. Montreal’s coaching staff will have one of their best gauges yet of the readiness of their young blue-liners to take spots come next Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Formation prévue du Canadien ce soir



Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Pitlick-Evans-RHP

Heineman-Beck-Armia

Pezzetta-Gignac-Ylönen



Schueneman-Harris

Xhekaj-Wideman

Guhle-Savard — Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) October 4, 2022

Ottawa Senators projected roster