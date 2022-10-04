 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: New linemates could be the key to a Brendan Gallagher revival

In today’s links, St. Louis is pleased with Gallagher’s performance, with Allen’s contract done is Caufield up next, being a Habs captain, Hockey Canada’s secrets get even worse, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St. Louis is pleased with what he’s seen from Brendan Gallagher when paired with his current linemates, Christian Dvorak and Evgenii Dadonov. [Montreal Gazette]
  • On their winless streak, the Habs coach says, “if you only think you’re winning when you actually get the result you want, you get lost in the process a little bit”. [Edmonton Journal]
  • The Canadiens development team is getting the help they’ve been needing for a while. [The Athletic]
  • With Jake Allen’s contract in the books, will the focus shift to Cole Caufield’s new agreement? [Journal de Montreal]
  • What being a captain of the Canadiens really means. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner could be hanging back at the blueline this season. [Sportsnet]
  • Just when you thought Hockey Canada couldn’t get any worse. [Globe and Mail]
  • Canada and the U.S will meet in a women’s hockey Rivalry Series game scheduled for December 15. [Sportsnet]
  • There are some pretty sweet skills in the NHL right now that’s making it a great time for hockey. [TSN]
  • The Calgary Flames claimed forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Flames Nation]
  • Taking a look at a few Canadian team bubble players and what’s considered when signing a PTO. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

