Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St. Louis is pleased with what he’s seen from Brendan Gallagher when paired with his current linemates, Christian Dvorak and Evgenii Dadonov. [Montreal Gazette]
- On their winless streak, the Habs coach says, “if you only think you’re winning when you actually get the result you want, you get lost in the process a little bit”. [Edmonton Journal]
- The Canadiens development team is getting the help they’ve been needing for a while. [The Athletic]
- With Jake Allen’s contract in the books, will the focus shift to Cole Caufield’s new agreement? [Journal de Montreal]
- What being a captain of the Canadiens really means. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner could be hanging back at the blueline this season. [Sportsnet]
- Just when you thought Hockey Canada couldn’t get any worse. [Globe and Mail]
- Canada and the U.S will meet in a women’s hockey Rivalry Series game scheduled for December 15. [Sportsnet]
- There are some pretty sweet skills in the NHL right now that’s making it a great time for hockey. [TSN]
- The Calgary Flames claimed forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Flames Nation]
- Taking a look at a few Canadian team bubble players and what’s considered when signing a PTO. [Sportsnet]
