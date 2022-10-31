Monday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovský needs to decide on his style of play

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- According to Martin St-Louis, during Saturday’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues, Juraj Slafkovsky “got on base” during every shift he was on. [Montreal Gazette]
- A Q&A with Lane Hutson as he continues to impress during his time with Boston University. [NHL]
- The Canadiens are set with Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault for the time being. [The Hockey Writers]
- Nick Suzuki notched his 100th apple in Saturday’s 7-4 victory.
- While Christian Devorak picked up his first NHL hatty!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Nine games into the season, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid is well on his way to decimating the career-high of 44 goals he set last season. [Sportsnet]
- Alex Ovechkin has hit many milestones during his time with the Washington Capitals but one of his main goals is to stay on one team for his whole career. [NHL]
- Darryl Sutter goes viral for explaining why Jonathan Huberdeau left the Calgary Flames’ bench during the first period on Saturday night. [Fox News]
- Morgan Rielly looks at the current Toronto Maple Leafs’ slump as a chance for the team to prove their character, compete and respond. [TSN]
