 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovský needs to decide on his style of play

In today’s links, Slafkovský needs to decide what his style of play will be, Q&A with Hutson, McDavid sets the bar even higher, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • According to Martin St-Louis, during Saturday’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues, Juraj Slafkovsky “got on base” during every shift he was on. [Montreal Gazette]
  • A Q&A with Lane Hutson as he continues to impress during his time with Boston University. [NHL]
  • The Canadiens are set with Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault for the time being. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Nick Suzuki notched his 100th apple in Saturday’s 7-4 victory.
  • While Christian Devorak picked up his first NHL hatty!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Nine games into the season, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid is well on his way to decimating the career-high of 44 goals he set last season. [Sportsnet]
  • Alex Ovechkin has hit many milestones during his time with the Washington Capitals but one of his main goals is to stay on one team for his whole career. [NHL]
  • Darryl Sutter goes viral for explaining why Jonathan Huberdeau left the Calgary Flames’ bench during the first period on Saturday night. [Fox News]
  • Morgan Rielly looks at the current Toronto Maple Leafs’ slump as a chance for the team to prove their character, compete and respond. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...