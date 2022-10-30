 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canadiens making more use of NCAA development system

In today’s links, a surge of NCAA products Slafkovský’s best game, Dvorak gets his due, and other news from around the NHL.

By Justin Blades
NHL: OCT 25 Wild at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Many of the promising players in the Canadiens’ lineup are products of the NCAA, and the number of collegiate players is steadily growing across the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Christian Dvorak believed he was playing well, and just waiting for a night like last night for the results to come. [The Athletic]
  • Martin St-Louis felt last night’s effort from Juraj Slafkovský was his best in the NHL to date. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Serge Savard makes his appearance at #84 in the modern top-99 countdown. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • One-time Canadiens property Devan Dubnyk has announced his retirement. [NHL.com]
  • News on Hockey Canada’s executives search, the potential for Vancouver Canucks trades, and 2024 Memorial Cup hosts made up last night’s intermission discussion. [32 Thoughts]
  • The sides aren’t close in the negotiations of David Pastrnak’s next contract. [TSN]
  • Sean Couturier will miss three to four months following back surgery. [NHL.com]

