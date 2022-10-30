Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Many of the promising players in the Canadiens’ lineup are products of the NCAA, and the number of collegiate players is steadily growing across the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
- Christian Dvorak believed he was playing well, and just waiting for a night like last night for the results to come. [The Athletic]
- Martin St-Louis felt last night’s effort from Juraj Slafkovský was his best in the NHL to date. [Montreal Gazette]
- Serge Savard makes his appearance at #84 in the modern top-99 countdown. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- One-time Canadiens property Devan Dubnyk has announced his retirement. [NHL.com]
- News on Hockey Canada’s executives search, the potential for Vancouver Canucks trades, and 2024 Memorial Cup hosts made up last night’s intermission discussion. [32 Thoughts]
- The sides aren’t close in the negotiations of David Pastrnak’s next contract. [TSN]
- Sean Couturier will miss three to four months following back surgery. [NHL.com]
