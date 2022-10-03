Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: Slafkovský starts to settle in

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- It’s game five of the pre-season (or game one for those of us who were knocked off the grid by Fiona), and rosters are getting trimmed down.
- Let’s see how Sean Monahan looks in his first game as a member of the home team at the Bell Centre.
First period
- Early power play as Justin Barron gets his feet tangled up defending a rush, forcing Jonathan Drouin to make and emergency play
- The much-maligned William Nylander converts on the power play. The Leafs are going to miss him when they eventually decide to trade him.
- Nice little give-and-go between Evgenii Dadonov and Brendan Gallagher that almost results in a tying goal.
- Mike Matheson closes down a breakaway chance before his man even got to centre ice. Apparently he’s been doing this often
- The other writers in the Slack channel are saying this is “easily the best” Juraj Slafkovský has looked in the pre-season, which sounds both good and bad, but at least the trajectory is upward.
- And now he gets a chance at the side of the net, but is slightly off-balance on the release after a deflection and misses the net
- 2-0 Leafs on a quick counter-attack.
- They cheat trying to score a third and the ref yells at them for having six players on the ice. Auston Matthews really wanted that pre-season marker.
- A bit too much of the same hot-potato style on the power play that makes it seem like the Habs only have four players as well.
- More good chemistry between Dadonov and Gallagher.
- Montreal is getting some chances now by just driving the middle of the ice. Shot deficit has gone from six to two.
- And there’s zero chemistry between Dadonov and Christian Dvorak, apparently, because Dadonov just whipped a breakaway pass out of the latter’s reach.
Second period
- Arber Xhekaj shows off his meanness to one of the players who finished ahead of Cole Caufield in Calder voting. Maybe he has a mission like Inigo Montoya to eliminate them all.
- Future former Leaf Nylander scores again.
- Slafkovský gets robbed of a goal by Matt Murray after slinging a one-timer from between his feet. Good shot. Nice pass from ... Mike Hoffman?
- A shift later, they almost convert in switched positions. Perfect cross-ice pass from Slafkovský.
- More nice puck movement, this time from Jonathan Drouin, to Monahan, to the Spiderhorse.
- Xhekaj nearly scores off a deflection.
- Good close out from Otto Leskinen stops an offensive play and switches possession to Montreal.
- I hope the Canadiens can maintain some of the creativity they’re showing during this second period throughout the season.
- Xhekaj jumps up into the rush and just about solves Murray. Effective game from him.
Third period
- Nice rush for Monahan cutting across the zone, protecting the puck, and nearly breaking the goose egg.
Sean Monahan gets robbed, but a nice effort. Looking pretty damn good for a guy who hasn't played in a year. pic.twitter.com/lwSFU7iyzB— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 4, 2022
- Gallagher-Dadonov with another good look. This could be a good duo this year (until the deadline at least). I’m sure they’ll adjust their aim in due time.
- The Spiderhorse gets hauled down and draws a penalty. Marner also goes to the box for diving while the call is delayed.
- Still struggling to play keepaway while playing with one extra player.
- Now a five-on-three. Surely they’ll look a bit more settled here. Five-forward formation.
- Need more shots and fewer passes, even if the puck movement is nice.
- Slafkovský finally gets rewarded for his play by driving the puck right to the net, and having the rebound fall to Drouin for the goal.
- Then the Leafs score quickly at the other end.
- And one more time as Alex Kerfoot has his second in a matter of minutes.
- Habs lose again, but they get another chance tomorrow.
3 Stars
3) It can’t be this hard to fix
2) I was encouraged by the passing, but they forgot to mix in a few shots
1) Always good advice
Loading comments...