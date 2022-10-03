Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Pre-season Game 5 thread, start time, and how to watch

Pre-season Game 5: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS
In the Maple Leafs region: TSN4
Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct
They say wins don’t matter in the pre-season, but Montreal has now played four games without one, and would like to at least look competitive versus the team they’ll face on opening night a little more than a week from now. To that end, some new players will be entering the formation for the first time.
Tonight will offer fans a first glimpse of Sean Monahan in game action, as he will play between Jonathan Drouin and another newly healthy forward, Josh Anderson. The Habs will run a number of projected opening-night starters in the top nine, while conducting more stress tests on the blue line.
It will be a challenge for the likes of Otto Leskinen, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron, and newcomer Madison Bowey, because the Maple Leafs have a lot of their own starters in Montreal for the game, aiming for a pre-season sweep of their rivals as they try to set the tone for a new season.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Looks like this for Habs vs. the Leafs tonight:— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 3, 2022
Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher
Drouin-Monahan-Anderson
Hoffman-Dach-Slafkovsky
Simoneau-Gignac-Belzile
Matheson-Leskinen
Xhekaj-Barron
Schueneman-Bowey
Allen
Poulin
Toronto Maple Leafs projected roster
Our roster for tomorrow’s preseason game vs. Montreal pic.twitter.com/zd51bYDacl— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 2, 2022
