Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Pre-season Game 5 thread, start time, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS

In the Maple Leafs region: TSN4

Streaming: RDS Direct, TSN Direct

They say wins don’t matter in the pre-season, but Montreal has now played four games without one, and would like to at least look competitive versus the team they’ll face on opening night a little more than a week from now. To that end, some new players will be entering the formation for the first time.

Tonight will offer fans a first glimpse of Sean Monahan in game action, as he will play between Jonathan Drouin and another newly healthy forward, Josh Anderson. The Habs will run a number of projected opening-night starters in the top nine, while conducting more stress tests on the blue line.

It will be a challenge for the likes of Otto Leskinen, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron, and newcomer Madison Bowey, because the Maple Leafs have a lot of their own starters in Montreal for the game, aiming for a pre-season sweep of their rivals as they try to set the tone for a new season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Looks like this for Habs vs. the Leafs tonight:

Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher

Drouin-Monahan-Anderson

Hoffman-Dach-Slafkovsky

Simoneau-Gignac-Belzile

Matheson-Leskinen

Xhekaj-Barron

Schueneman-Bowey

Allen

Poulin — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 3, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs projected roster