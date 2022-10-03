 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: What if the Canadiens still had certain players on the payroll?

In today’s links, playing the former Hab “what if” game, Dale Hawerchuk honoured with statue, pre-season injuries, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Let’s play the “what if” game — what if the Canadiens didn’t let go of these five players? [The Hockey Writers]
  • In the post-game press conference after Saturday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators, the team talks about Jake Evans's passing ability, Cayden Primeau’s performance, and more. [Canadiens]
  • The Canadiens are using the pre-season to see how much their players can withstand. [EOTP]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Former Winnipeg Jets Dale Hawerchuk was honoured on Saturday with the unveiling of a statue of his likeness. His wife stated that it “is a testament to the giving life he lived.” [Sportsnet]
  • After Sunday’s on-ice session, the Calgary Flames trimmed their training camp roster down to 28 players. [Flames Nation]
  • The Seattle Kraken’s terrifying new mascot has the hockey world scratching their heads. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper-body injury taking an open-ice hit during Wednesday’s game. [Sportsnet]
  • Also dealing with an upper-body injury, Taylor Hall will likely miss the start of the Boston Bruins season. [NHL]

