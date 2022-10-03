Monday Habs Headlines: What if the Canadiens still had certain players on the payroll?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Let’s play the “what if” game — what if the Canadiens didn’t let go of these five players? [The Hockey Writers]
- In the post-game press conference after Saturday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators, the team talks about Jake Evans's passing ability, Cayden Primeau’s performance, and more. [Canadiens]
- The Canadiens are using the pre-season to see how much their players can withstand. [EOTP]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Former Winnipeg Jets Dale Hawerchuk was honoured on Saturday with the unveiling of a statue of his likeness. His wife stated that it “is a testament to the giving life he lived.” [Sportsnet]
- After Sunday’s on-ice session, the Calgary Flames trimmed their training camp roster down to 28 players. [Flames Nation]
- The Seattle Kraken’s terrifying new mascot has the hockey world scratching their heads. [Yahoo Sports]
- Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper-body injury taking an open-ice hit during Wednesday’s game. [Sportsnet]
- Also dealing with an upper-body injury, Taylor Hall will likely miss the start of the Boston Bruins season. [NHL]
