[Highlight] Juraj Slafkovský doubles the Habs’ power-play goal total

Finally, with an extra man to work with, the Habs find a goal.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadians v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The wrist looked just fine on this release from the first overall pick.

