Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Juraj Slafkovský doubles the Habs’ power-play goal total Finally, with an extra man to work with, the Habs find a goal. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 29, 2022, 8:38pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Juraj Slafkovský doubles the Habs’ power-play goal total Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images The wrist looked just fine on this release from the first overall pick. Sheeeeeesh Juraj pic.twitter.com/vs5C8luRJX— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 30, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 9: Montreal Canadiens @ St. Louis Blues [Highlight] Christian Dvorak completes a third-period hat trick [Highlight] Juraj Slafkovský doubles the Habs’ power-play goal total [Highlight] Cole Caufield gets left all alone, and you can’t do that View all 10 stories More From Eyes On The Prize [Highlight] Christian Dvorak completes a third-period hat trick TSM: 7th Heaven [Highlight] Christian Dvorak has his second goal in a matter of seconds [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores on an attempted pass [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his second of the period [Highlight] Cole Caufield gets left all alone, and you can’t do that Loading comments...
Loading comments...