Canadiens @ Blues Top Six Minutes: 7th Heaven

Pre-game

Guess who’s back. Back again?

Slaf is back. Tell a friend.

Armia, Pezzetta and Slafkovsky inserted into the line-up, replacing Daddy, Drou and Pitlick.

First period

The home team takes the lead. Brayden Schenn is named the scorer.

We’re never gonne get a US president named Brayden, are we?

On the other hand, we never expected to get a president Trump either before 2014, so who knows what the world has in store for us?

How about getting some shots on net there, Habs?

Like a good Neighbours, Jake from State Farm is there to win face-offs.

Cue motorcycle sound. Suuuzuuuukiiii ties it up at one all, redirecting a shot from Jordan Harris.

The Habs power play is still less dangerous than a knitting session at grandma’s house.

Second period

Opening goal scorer is apparently changed from Schenn to Jordan Kyrou.

It’s difficult to beat a 5’10, 210 lbs Noel Acciari in a 50/50 battle in front of the net. Montreal’s young defence just learnt that lesson the hard way. 2-1 St. Louis.

The team, that is. Not the coach.

Caufield rings one off the post. The world hasn’t seen a short man this lethal since Nick Nack was roaming around Scaramanga Island in The Man With the Golden Gun.

Ridiculous slashing call on Joe Shanderson (aka le power cheval), but we’re not here to speak about the referees having impaired vision.

Now that’s how you do a power play. The Blues score less than ten seconds into their first man advantage. Kyrou has his second.

To quote The Smiths: Bigmouth strikes again. Bigmouth in this case? The ever smiling Cole Caufield.

That’s his sixth of the season. I’ll say it again: Lethal.

Cole Caufield is to the NHL what Miggy Almiron is to this year’s Premier League. He scores when he wants.

Speaking of fun and young? Juraj Slafkovsky ties the contest up at three.

And he does so (you’re not gonna believe it) on the power play! Yey!!

Speaking of power play goals.......

The Blues continue to take unnecessary minors and Cole Caufield continues to score.

Filthy pass from Cap’n Suz to set up the goal.

Somehow, this game has swung back again. Imagine that just five minutes ago, St. Louis had a two-goal lead.

Third period

Ehhm, so the Habs score to make it 5-3. But it was a weird one.

It semed to bounce off a defenceman while there was some weird bell ringing noise in the Enterprise Center.

Double doink and the Canadiens have quickly gone from a tender one-goal lead to a rock solid three-goal lead.

Anderson shot from the blue line and Gallagher re-directed it at first before Dvorak re-directed it again to get the puck past Binnington.

Dvorak has quickly gone from having an egg in the goal column to carrying a more respectable tally of two goals. Both goals came within 40 seconds of each other and before the third period had even hit the two-minute mark.

Tarasenko makes it 6-4. The Blues won’t go without a fight.

There sure is a lot of things to like about this young, scrappy version of the Montreal Canadiens.

There goes Binnington. Three minutes left.

Christian Dvorak – From zero to hero, with a third period hat-trick. The last one into the empty net with just over a minute left to play.

If you want to dress up as something scary for Halloween, choose to go as the St. Louis Blues defence in this game.

It sure was a fun one to watch though, especially if you root for the bleu-blanc-rouge.

Cole! Slaf! Dvorak!

Vi är på gång. Vi är laddade, vi är tända.

