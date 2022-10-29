Canadiens @ Blues Top Six Minutes: 7th Heaven

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Guess who’s back. Back again?
- Slaf is back. Tell a friend.
- Armia, Pezzetta and Slafkovsky inserted into the line-up, replacing Daddy, Drou and Pitlick.
First period
- The home team takes the lead. Brayden Schenn is named the scorer.
- We’re never gonne get a US president named Brayden, are we?
- On the other hand, we never expected to get a president Trump either before 2014, so who knows what the world has in store for us?
- How about getting some shots on net there, Habs?
- Like a good Neighbours, Jake from State Farm is there to win face-offs.
- Cue motorcycle sound. Suuuzuuuukiiii ties it up at one all, redirecting a shot from Jordan Harris.
- The Habs power play is still less dangerous than a knitting session at grandma’s house.
Second period
- Opening goal scorer is apparently changed from Schenn to Jordan Kyrou.
- It’s difficult to beat a 5’10, 210 lbs Noel Acciari in a 50/50 battle in front of the net. Montreal’s young defence just learnt that lesson the hard way. 2-1 St. Louis.
- The team, that is. Not the coach.
- Caufield rings one off the post. The world hasn’t seen a short man this lethal since Nick Nack was roaming around Scaramanga Island in The Man With the Golden Gun.
- Ridiculous slashing call on Joe Shanderson (aka le power cheval), but we’re not here to speak about the referees having impaired vision.
- Now that’s how you do a power play. The Blues score less than ten seconds into their first man advantage. Kyrou has his second.
- To quote The Smiths: Bigmouth strikes again. Bigmouth in this case? The ever smiling Cole Caufield.
- That’s his sixth of the season. I’ll say it again: Lethal.
- Cole Caufield is to the NHL what Miggy Almiron is to this year’s Premier League. He scores when he wants.
- Speaking of fun and young? Juraj Slafkovsky ties the contest up at three.
- And he does so (you’re not gonna believe it) on the power play! Yey!!
- Speaking of power play goals.......
- The Blues continue to take unnecessary minors and Cole Caufield continues to score.
- Filthy pass from Cap’n Suz to set up the goal.
- Somehow, this game has swung back again. Imagine that just five minutes ago, St. Louis had a two-goal lead.
Third period
- Ehhm, so the Habs score to make it 5-3. But it was a weird one.
- It semed to bounce off a defenceman while there was some weird bell ringing noise in the Enterprise Center.
- Double doink and the Canadiens have quickly gone from a tender one-goal lead to a rock solid three-goal lead.
- Anderson shot from the blue line and Gallagher re-directed it at first before Dvorak re-directed it again to get the puck past Binnington.
- Dvorak has quickly gone from having an egg in the goal column to carrying a more respectable tally of two goals. Both goals came within 40 seconds of each other and before the third period had even hit the two-minute mark.
- Tarasenko makes it 6-4. The Blues won’t go without a fight.
- There sure is a lot of things to like about this young, scrappy version of the Montreal Canadiens.
- There goes Binnington. Three minutes left.
- Christian Dvorak – From zero to hero, with a third period hat-trick. The last one into the empty net with just over a minute left to play.
- If you want to dress up as something scary for Halloween, choose to go as the St. Louis Blues defence in this game.
- It sure was a fun one to watch though, especially if you root for the bleu-blanc-rouge.
- Cole! Slaf! Dvorak!
- Vi är på gång. Vi är laddade, vi är tända.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Always liked that Alex fellow
2) A very nice addition to the team’s bag of tricks
1) It was in question early, but they figured it out
