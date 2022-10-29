Canadiens @ Blues: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: CityTV, Sportsnet 360 (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest



Despite the Montreal Canadiens getting the win in their previous game versus the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Martin St-Louis has opted to make some lineup changes, giving the forward lines a significant shakeup.

Part of that is due to Juraj Slafkovský and Joel Armia being ready to return to action, but we’ll also see Michael Pezzetta’s first game of the season. The addition of the three big-bodied forwards comes at the expense of Jonathan Drouin, Rem Pitlick, and Evgenii Dadonov, the latter of whom is making his way to the press box for the first time this season following a pointless eight-game stint.

The defence, one that ranks 12th in the league despite four of its six members being rookies, remains intact. It’s been the play of David Savard really leading the group in recent days, though Kaiden Guhle did notch his first NHL goal the last time out. Jake Allen was saved from the game on Thursday for this Saturday night match, allowing him to take his run of great play to start the year into the meeting with his former team.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #68 Mike Hoffman #91 Sean Monahan #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Rem Pitlick,

Injured: Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

St. Louis Blues projected lineup

Forwrds Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brayden Schenn Ryan O'Reilly Vladimir Tarasenko Jake Neighbours Robert Thomas Pavel Buchnevich Alexei Toropchenko Logan Brown Ivan Barbashev Nathan Walker Noel Acciari Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Niko Mikkola Colton Parayko Nick Leddy Justin Faulk Toret Krug Robert Bortuzzo