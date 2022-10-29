Saturday Habs Headlines: Goalie Talk

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- While Carey Price’s future is in question, the way he has shaped how goalies play is not. [NHL]
- Jake Allen is liking what he’s seeing this season from Samuel Montembeault. [Montreal Gazette]
- Allen talks his remaining love for the St. Louis Blues, his wish for Price to be back, his wild ride so far in Montreal, through COVID, the Stanley Cup run, and more. [The Athletic]
- The Habs are a young team, and mistakes will be made, but the youngsters are thriving in an environment that encourages them to learn from those mistakes, rather than being punished for them. [Montreal Gazette]
- In a season where process is more important than results, Christian Dvorak is appreciated by his coach and teammates. [The Athletic]
- From the same village, through hockey in Europe and then in Canada, Vinzenz Rohrer has followed his good friend Marco Rossi, but he hopes to forge his own path when it comes to the NHL. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Tristan Jarry is showing some snarl these days, and his teammates love it. [The Athletic]
- The Tkachuk brothers both agree that there will be no fighting, but the games mean much more now that they’re in the same division. [Sportsnet]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense has holes thanks to injury, but they still need more from their defensemen. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- The season is young yet, but apparently the Sharks are willing to listen to offers for nearly all their players. [TSN]
- The Vancouver Canucks acquire Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes. [TSN | NHL]
- The Canucks feel Bear is capable of being a top four defender. [Sportsnet]
- The gap between what the Boston Bruins want to pay and what David Pastrnak wants to be paid is supposedly wide. [TSN]
- Michael Rasmussen has been suspended for two games after high-sticking David Krejci. [TSN]
- Josh Bailey hits 1,000 games played, all with the Islanders. [NHL]
- The Coyotes players are optimistic about their new digs. [ESPN]
- For Jets fans who lost their original team to Arizona because of financial difficulties, the current situation with the Coyotes is a bit hard to swallow. [The Athletic]
