Friday Habs Headlines: Nicolas Beaudin hopes for a fresh start

In today’s links, profiling Nicolas Beaudin, the best course of action for Juraj Slafkovsky, and is tanking a problem for the NHL?

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nicolas Beaudin is looking for a new future with a new club. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • Beaudin doesn’t quite know where he fits into the Habs organization yet. [RDS]
  • The Buffalo game gave Martin St-Louis the chance to see how his charges respond to your typical weekday road game, with little hype or pomp. [La Presse]
  • What should be the big picture plan for Juraj Slafkovský this season? [TSN (Video)]
  • Kaiden Guhle is a silver lining for the Canadiens in a rebuilding season. [Yahoo! Sports]

Around the league and elsewhere

