Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Nicolas Beaudin is looking for a new future with a new club. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Beaudin doesn’t quite know where he fits into the Habs organization yet. [RDS]
- The Buffalo game gave Martin St-Louis the chance to see how his charges respond to your typical weekday road game, with little hype or pomp. [La Presse]
- What should be the big picture plan for Juraj Slafkovský this season? [TSN (Video)]
- Kaiden Guhle is a silver lining for the Canadiens in a rebuilding season. [Yahoo! Sports]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Does the NHL have a tanking problem in 2022-23? [ESPN]
- Injuries and ineffectiveness on the Columbus Blue Jackets blueline have pressed David Jiricek into his first NHL action. [The Athletic]
- Who are the three best prospects in each Canadian teams’ system? [Sportsnet]
- Exactly why the Arizona Coyotes are playing at Arizona State University’s NCAA arena. [The Athletic]
- Could the NHL play a game in Australia in the future? [The Hockey News]
- The 2022-23 All-Underrated Team. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...