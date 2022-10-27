 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Sabres Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs hope to start their road trip off on the right foot.

By Matt Drake
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

The Canadiens begin a four-game road trip in Buffalo tonight, and are hoping to kick things off with a win over a Sabres team that has been somewhat surprising to start the season. Buffalo currently sits just behind the Ottawa Senators near the Atlantic Division playoff spots, while the Habs currently occupy the basement of the division.

A few changes were made after Tuesday night’s loss against the Minnesota Wild, including the promotion of Mike Hoffman to the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Hoffman played quite well in the previous loss, so we’ll see if the decision gets a boost for Martin St-Louis on his top trio.

Jonathan Drouin also got bumped up in the lineup, as he’ll skate on the second line with Kirby Dach and Sean Monahan.

Canadiens projected lineup

Sabres projected lineup

