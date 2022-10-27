Canadiens @ Sabres Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)



The Canadiens begin a four-game road trip in Buffalo tonight, and are hoping to kick things off with a win over a Sabres team that has been somewhat surprising to start the season. Buffalo currently sits just behind the Ottawa Senators near the Atlantic Division playoff spots, while the Habs currently occupy the basement of the division.

A few changes were made after Tuesday night’s loss against the Minnesota Wild, including the promotion of Mike Hoffman to the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Hoffman played quite well in the previous loss, so we’ll see if the decision gets a boost for Martin St-Louis on his top trio.

Jonathan Drouin also got bumped up in the lineup, as he’ll skate on the second line with Kirby Dach and Sean Monahan.

Canadiens projected lineup

Canadiens lines in Buffalo:



Caufield-Suzuki-Hoffman

Monahan-Dach-Drouin

Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Pitlick-Evans-Dadonov



Guhle-Savard

Harris-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-Wideman



Montembeault

Allen — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 27, 2022

Sabres projected lineup