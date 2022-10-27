Canadiens @ Sabres Top Six Minutes: Roadshow off to a good start

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

The Sabres are coming off a four-game road trip where they finished 3-1-0.

Hmmm... that sounds like a good record. Let’s do that.

First period

Hoffman is on the top line with Caufield and Suzuki. Huh. St-Louis must have some kind of mad master plan for this evening.

Thompson crashes into Monty less than 20 seconds into the game. The Sabres are clearly spooked by the Habs if they’re trying to take out our goalie already.

He’s sent to the box to think about his actions and we get our first chance at a power play.

But Buffalo isn’t scared of the Habs' power play. For good reason.

The puck is trickling past Monty... he can’t get back into position in time... but never fear, Jake Evans is here!

Gally throws the puck to the net, which bounces off Comrie’s pad, then off Owen Power’s skate and we’ve got ourselves a Gally pinball goal to open the scoring! (with an Anderson assist).

Second period

With four seconds left to their leftover power play, Skinner gets the Sabres on the board 31 seconds in by going up and over Monty’s shoulder.

Hopefully, that’s not a sign of what’s to come for this period.

Okposo with an icky (yes, that’s a real hockey term) hit on Ghule.

Later he almost has to answer for it when he gets into a shoving match with Xhekaj.

Montembeault, sometimes your style can be... interesting.

Monahan off the post then tries again with the rebound.

Anderson drives to the net, drops the shoulder, weaves his way through a gaggle of Sabres, gets a shot off, and... grrrr.

Buffalo seems to have woken up with 12 shots to the Habs' two.

Somebody needs to put some fast-acting sleepytime tea in their water bottles during intermission.

Third period

There’s a rogue stick on the ice. I repeat. A rogue stick is on the ice. All Habs must be on alert.

Great save by Montembeault on a Sabres’ breakaway.

Another rogue stick on the ice. I repeat. Another rogue stick on the ice. Someone’s trying for a third-period sabotage.

Anderson with another great chance.

But Guhle with a better one! He lets loose a one-timer and notches his first NHL goal to take the lead!

Sigh. Cozens ties it up with seven minutes to go.

You’ve had your fun, Marty. Time to take Hoffman off the top line now.

Anderson with another great chance. Seriously. They’re all great.

Seconds later we FINALLY have an Anderson goal!

Or is it a Gally goal?

Looks like Gallagher tipped it in. So, Gally goal + Anderson assist Part ll for the win. Works for me.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Beats a shot into the crest any day

2) Feel shame

1) Guhle scored, and Monty went. Great predictions!