Canadiens @ Sabres Top Six Minutes: Roadshow off to a good start

Pre-game
- The Sabres are coming off a four-game road trip where they finished 3-1-0.
- Hmmm... that sounds like a good record. Let’s do that.
First period
- Hoffman is on the top line with Caufield and Suzuki. Huh. St-Louis must have some kind of mad master plan for this evening.
- Thompson crashes into Monty less than 20 seconds into the game. The Sabres are clearly spooked by the Habs if they’re trying to take out our goalie already.
- He’s sent to the box to think about his actions and we get our first chance at a power play.
- But Buffalo isn’t scared of the Habs' power play. For good reason.
- The puck is trickling past Monty... he can’t get back into position in time... but never fear, Jake Evans is here!
- Gally throws the puck to the net, which bounces off Comrie’s pad, then off Owen Power’s skate and we’ve got ourselves a Gally pinball goal to open the scoring! (with an Anderson assist).
Second period
- With four seconds left to their leftover power play, Skinner gets the Sabres on the board 31 seconds in by going up and over Monty’s shoulder.
- Hopefully, that’s not a sign of what’s to come for this period.
- Okposo with an icky (yes, that’s a real hockey term) hit on Ghule.
- Later he almost has to answer for it when he gets into a shoving match with Xhekaj.
- Montembeault, sometimes your style can be... interesting.
- Monahan off the post then tries again with the rebound.
- Anderson drives to the net, drops the shoulder, weaves his way through a gaggle of Sabres, gets a shot off, and... grrrr.
- Buffalo seems to have woken up with 12 shots to the Habs' two.
- Somebody needs to put some fast-acting sleepytime tea in their water bottles during intermission.
Third period
- There’s a rogue stick on the ice. I repeat. A rogue stick is on the ice. All Habs must be on alert.
- Great save by Montembeault on a Sabres’ breakaway.
- Another rogue stick on the ice. I repeat. Another rogue stick on the ice. Someone’s trying for a third-period sabotage.
- Anderson with another great chance.
- But Guhle with a better one! He lets loose a one-timer and notches his first NHL goal to take the lead!
- Sigh. Cozens ties it up with seven minutes to go.
- You’ve had your fun, Marty. Time to take Hoffman off the top line now.
- Anderson with another great chance. Seriously. They’re all great.
- Seconds later we FINALLY have an Anderson goal!
- Or is it a Gally goal?
- Looks like Gallagher tipped it in. So, Gally goal + Anderson assist Part ll for the win. Works for me.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Beats a shot into the crest any day
2) Feel shame
1) Guhle scored, and Monty went. Great predictions!
