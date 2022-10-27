Thursday Habs Headlines: Arber Xhekaj embracing learning experiences

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Arber Xhekaj knows mistakes will happen on the ice and embraces the learning experience as he continues to make his mark in the lineup. [Montreal Gazette]
- Stéphane Robidas says there are no worrying trends with the Canadiens' young defence and is satisfied with the work that’s been done so far. [RDS]
- While the Habs are on their four-game road trip, Chris Wideman looks forward to playing tour guide. [RDS]
- Joel Edmundson and Joel Armia will be joining the team on the trip. [RDS]
- Will the Canadiens get another nice piece for their rebuild after acquiring Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks? [Sportsnet]
- Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach sit down for a Chat.
Who is Marty's favorite? #GoHabsGo | @SUBWAYCanada pic.twitter.com/3bvcC7QN28— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- How Aaron Volpatti went from the burn unit after he burned himself “to a crisp” to the Vancouver Canucks. [Vancouver is Awesome]
- Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is 1-for-33 this season. What’s with the slow start? [Sportsnet]
- Ottawa Senators Josh Norris’ shoulder injury could be season-ending. [TSN]
- After having double hip surgery during the offseason, Brad Marchand will be returning to the Boston Bruins ahead of schedule. [NHL]
