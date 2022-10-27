 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Arber Xhekaj embracing learning experiences

In today’s links, Xhekaj learns on the fly, Robidas sees no worrying trends with young defence, Caufield and Dach Chat, Volpatti’s story from burn victim to Vancouver Canucks, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Arber Xhekaj knows mistakes will happen on the ice and embraces the learning experience as he continues to make his mark in the lineup. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Stéphane Robidas says there are no worrying trends with the Canadiens' young defence and is satisfied with the work that’s been done so far. [RDS]
  • While the Habs are on their four-game road trip, Chris Wideman looks forward to playing tour guide. [RDS]
  • Joel Edmundson and Joel Armia will be joining the team on the trip. [RDS]
  • Will the Canadiens get another nice piece for their rebuild after acquiring Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks? [Sportsnet]
  • Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach sit down for a Chat.

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...