Adam Engström named to the Swedish U20 team for the Three Nations Tournament

Montreal Canadiens prospect Adam Engström has been listed on the Swedish U20 National Team’s roster for the upcoming round of the Three Nations Tournament in Ostrava, Czechia.

His selection indicates strongly that he will make Team Sweden for this year’s World Junior Championships, hosted in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick.

The Three Nations Tournament is a U20 tournament played between Sweden, Czechia, and Finland. Formerly known as the Four Nations Tournament prior to Russia’s expulsion and modeled after the senior-level competition of the same name, these events offer a way for the European teams to evaluate their potential rosters in live-game situations.

Typically, each participating nation hosts one round-robin tournament with all participating teams per calendar year, with the Finnish event having already taken place in the late summer. The Czech event, scheduled for November 9-13, will be the last one prior to the WJC.

To absolutely no surprise - #Habs Adam Engström is in the Swedish U20 team for the tournament in Ostrava, Czechia - a preview for the WJCs later this season. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cXRbcEgFHP — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) October 26, 2022

Engström has more than earned his place on this roster, having been a steady option for reigning European Champions Rögle BK in both Champions Hockey League and SHL action. He should be part of the core of the Swedish blueline at the WJC, along with fellow 2022 draftees Calle Odelius (65th overall), Elias Salomonsson (55th overall), and Elias Pettersson (80th overall). Other notable selections are Leo Carlsson (a top prospect for the 2023 NHL draft) and Isac Born (an undrafted 18-year-old on the cusp of breaking into Frölunda’s senior squad).

It remains possible for the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation to supplement this roster with players from the Canadian junior leagues, AHL, or NHL. No Swedish defencemen currently play in the CHL, but it’s possible that players such as Simon Edvinsson will be released by their clubs. My personal projection is that Engström will serve as a top four, if not top-pairing, defender for Sweden at the WJC.