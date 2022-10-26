 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: “October 3. Waking up, I was in a pretty bad place.” — Carey Price

In today’s links, Carey Price opens up about the run to the Stanley Cup Final ... and the aftermath. Also, Jake Allen talks about the new addition to his family, and Phil Kessel is the NHL’s new Ironman.

By Nathan Ni
Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Carey Price’s battles with alcohol came as a surprise to his teammates. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • Jonathan Drouin has some understanding of what Price went through. [La Presse]
  • Price seeks to redefine what it means to win, on and off the ice. [The Athletic]
  • “It’s been four years of trying to get another one, so we’re very fortunate”, says Jake Allen about the birth of daughter Cohen. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Jack Eichel’s trade to Vegas is one that has worked out for both clubs. [TSN]
  • Barry Trotz says coaching an Original Six team would ‘intrigue’ him. [Sportsnet]
  • Why Dominik Hasek is calling for the NHL to ban Russian players over the war in Ukraine. [The Athletic]
  • Hockey Canada won’t collect portion of player fees from provincial organizations amid the outcry over its use of funds to settle sexual assault claims. [The Athletic]
  • ‘He never drank water’: The hard work and humour behind Phil Kessel’s iron man record. [Sportsnet]
  • Teammates open up on Kessel: an enigma to some and a legend to others. [ESPN]
  • Bryan Trottier reflects on his journey from small-town Saskatchewan boy to 7-time NHL champion. [CBC]

