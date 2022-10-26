Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Carey Price’s battles with alcohol came as a surprise to his teammates. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Jonathan Drouin has some understanding of what Price went through. [La Presse]
- Price seeks to redefine what it means to win, on and off the ice. [The Athletic]
- “It’s been four years of trying to get another one, so we’re very fortunate”, says Jake Allen about the birth of daughter Cohen. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Jack Eichel’s trade to Vegas is one that has worked out for both clubs. [TSN]
- Barry Trotz says coaching an Original Six team would ‘intrigue’ him. [Sportsnet]
- Why Dominik Hasek is calling for the NHL to ban Russian players over the war in Ukraine. [The Athletic]
- Hockey Canada won’t collect portion of player fees from provincial organizations amid the outcry over its use of funds to settle sexual assault claims. [The Athletic]
- ‘He never drank water’: The hard work and humour behind Phil Kessel’s iron man record. [Sportsnet]
- Teammates open up on Kessel: an enigma to some and a legend to others. [ESPN]
- Bryan Trottier reflects on his journey from small-town Saskatchewan boy to 7-time NHL champion. [CBC]
