Canadiens vs. Wild Top Six Minutes: Breakdown at the Bell Centre

Growing pains on full display.

Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game thoughts

  • A Josh Anderson goal is overdue. I’d like one, please,
  • This has been a long week... and it’s only Tuesday.

First period

  • Habs are making Fleury earn his paycheque right outta the gate with some rush chances.
  • And we get an early power-play opportunity. Dare we make the most of it?
  • Nah, why start now?
  • A sloppy line change gives the Wild a three-on-one chance and then guess what happened?
  • Guess.
  • A lucky bounce ensued. Lucky for Eriksson. Not for Allen.
  • Drouin goes goalie mode to make sure it’s not 2-0.
  • Dach and Hartman head to the sin bin for roughing.
  • Guhle joins Dach in the box. Because that’s what we need right now.
  • Well, the good news is the Wild are only up by one.
  • The bad news is, no Anderson goal yet.

Second period

  • Caufield evens the score 1:07 in!
  • It should be a two-man advantage for the Habs since two penalties actually should have been called but I guess we should be happy to get one.
  • You know what a good plan is on a power play? Shooting the puck. Just sayin’.
  • Allen slides across the goal line with a good move to keep it even-steven.
  • Steel gets called for kneeing Drouin. Currently 0-2 on the power play, we get yet another chance. Third time’s a charm?
  • Not with Wideman making it 4-on-4.
  • Duhamie gives the Wild the lead.
  • Time to call it. This game is a hot mess.
  • Anderson zooms down the ice, gets tripped and ends up crashing into the boards (I can’t breathe). But is up and at ‘em (thank god). Can’t keep a powerhorse down.
  • Now, about that goal.

Third period

  • You know it’s a weird game when Savard is the one catching people’s attention.
  • Caufield dishes out a hit on Spurgeon behind the net. A small hit (no pun intended) but a hit nonetheless.
  • Anderson nearly lights the lamp but Fleury is able to squeeze the puck between his arm. There’s 15 minutes left for my Anderson goal.
  • Hoffman gets a penalty shot! Giv’er Hoff.
  • “Don’t hassle the Hoff” clearly doesn’t apply to Mike Hoffman.
  • Habs have 21 giveaways. *See second-period Hot Mess comment.
  • Guhle heads down the tunnel after taking a puck to the ear.
  • Allen to the bench for the extra attacker...
  • Empty-netter and game over.
  • So, that’s it? No Anderson goal. Let the long week continue.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A very strong game from him

2) Saving the team from itself

1) Welcome to the new power-play coach

