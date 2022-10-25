Canadiens vs. Wild Top Six Minutes: Breakdown at the Bell Centre

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game thoughts
- A Josh Anderson goal is overdue. I’d like one, please,
- This has been a long week... and it’s only Tuesday.
First period
- Habs are making Fleury earn his paycheque right outta the gate with some rush chances.
- And we get an early power-play opportunity. Dare we make the most of it?
- Nah, why start now?
- A sloppy line change gives the Wild a three-on-one chance and then guess what happened?
- Guess.
- A lucky bounce ensued. Lucky for Eriksson. Not for Allen.
- Drouin goes goalie mode to make sure it’s not 2-0.
- Dach and Hartman head to the sin bin for roughing.
- Guhle joins Dach in the box. Because that’s what we need right now.
- Well, the good news is the Wild are only up by one.
- The bad news is, no Anderson goal yet.
Second period
- Caufield evens the score 1:07 in!
- It should be a two-man advantage for the Habs since two penalties actually should have been called but I guess we should be happy to get one.
- You know what a good plan is on a power play? Shooting the puck. Just sayin’.
- Allen slides across the goal line with a good move to keep it even-steven.
- Steel gets called for kneeing Drouin. Currently 0-2 on the power play, we get yet another chance. Third time’s a charm?
- Not with Wideman making it 4-on-4.
- Duhamie gives the Wild the lead.
- Time to call it. This game is a hot mess.
- Anderson zooms down the ice, gets tripped and ends up crashing into the boards (I can’t breathe). But is up and at ‘em (thank god). Can’t keep a powerhorse down.
- Now, about that goal.
Third period
- You know it’s a weird game when Savard is the one catching people’s attention.
- Caufield dishes out a hit on Spurgeon behind the net. A small hit (no pun intended) but a hit nonetheless.
- Anderson nearly lights the lamp but Fleury is able to squeeze the puck between his arm. There’s 15 minutes left for my Anderson goal.
- Hoffman gets a penalty shot! Giv’er Hoff.
- “Don’t hassle the Hoff” clearly doesn’t apply to Mike Hoffman.
- Habs have 21 giveaways. *See second-period Hot Mess comment.
- Guhle heads down the tunnel after taking a puck to the ear.
- Allen to the bench for the extra attacker...
- Empty-netter and game over.
- So, that’s it? No Anderson goal. Let the long week continue.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) A very strong game from him
2) Saving the team from itself
1) Welcome to the new power-play coach
