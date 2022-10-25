Canadiens vs. Wild Top Six Minutes: Breakdown at the Bell Centre

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game thoughts

A Josh Anderson goal is overdue. I’d like one, please,

This has been a long week... and it’s only Tuesday.

First period

Habs are making Fleury earn his paycheque right outta the gate with some rush chances.

And we get an early power-play opportunity. Dare we make the most of it?

Nah, why start now?

A sloppy line change gives the Wild a three-on-one chance and then guess what happened?

Guess.

A lucky bounce ensued. Lucky for Eriksson. Not for Allen.

Drouin goes goalie mode to make sure it’s not 2-0.

Dach and Hartman head to the sin bin for roughing.

Guhle joins Dach in the box. Because that’s what we need right now.

Well, the good news is the Wild are only up by one.

The bad news is, no Anderson goal yet.

Second period

Caufield evens the score 1:07 in!

It should be a two-man advantage for the Habs since two penalties actually should have been called but I guess we should be happy to get one.

You know what a good plan is on a power play? Shooting the puck. Just sayin’.

Allen slides across the goal line with a good move to keep it even-steven.

Steel gets called for kneeing Drouin. Currently 0-2 on the power play, we get yet another chance. Third time’s a charm?

Not with Wideman making it 4-on-4.

Duhamie gives the Wild the lead.

Time to call it. This game is a hot mess.

Anderson zooms down the ice, gets tripped and ends up crashing into the boards (I can’t breathe). But is up and at ‘em (thank god). Can’t keep a powerhorse down.

Now, about that goal.

Third period

You know it’s a weird game when Savard is the one catching people’s attention.

Caufield dishes out a hit on Spurgeon behind the net. A small hit (no pun intended) but a hit nonetheless.

Anderson nearly lights the lamp but Fleury is able to squeeze the puck between his arm. There’s 15 minutes left for my Anderson goal.

Hoffman gets a penalty shot! Giv’er Hoff.

“Don’t hassle the Hoff” clearly doesn’t apply to Mike Hoffman.

Habs have 21 giveaways. *See second-period Hot Mess comment.

Guhle heads down the tunnel after taking a puck to the ear.

Allen to the bench for the extra attacker...

Empty-netter and game over.

So, that’s it? No Anderson goal. Let the long week continue.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A very strong game from him

2) Saving the team from itself

1) Welcome to the new power-play coach