Canadiens vs. Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs look for a “bounce-forward” performance versus Minnesota.

By Justin Blades
Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Wild region: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Saturday’s meeting at the Bell Centre was a clash between the best defence in the NHL and a surprisingly strong one on Montreal’s side. The Habs were allowing an average of under three goals per game, which not many would have expected given how young the blue line was heading into the season. That average didn’t hold, however, as Joe Pavelski himself netted three goals in the game, and Montreal allowed five goals for the first time this year.

Tonight the Canadiens play the team at the extreme opposite end of the defensive spectrum. Minnesota surrenders about three-and-a-half more goals per game than Dallas does. The team really isn’t so bad defensively as they allow under 30 scoring chances per 60 minutes of five-on-five time, ranking 12th in the league in that category, but they simply aren’t getting the goaltending to keep pucks out of their net.

It should be a chance for the Canadiens to get a few of their players going offensively. The line of Evgenii Dadonov, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Gallagher has just one goal so far through six games, and they’d all like to be bigger contributing factors on the scoreboard to help the Habs end their homestand with a 3-1 record.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson
#32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson, Juraj Slafkovský

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kirill Kaprizov Frederick Gaudreau Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno Marco Rossi Matthew Boldy
Brandon Duhaime Joel Eriksson Ek Ryan Hartman
Tyson Jost Sam Steel Connor Dewar

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Jacob Middleton Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin Calen Addison
Jon Merrill Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Marc-Andre Fleury Filip Gustavsson

