Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price has no plans to retire just yet, but when — or if — he’ll ever hit the ice again is anyone’s guess. [NHL]
- Jake Allen is amazed by Price’s career and how “he had to deal with several things that people can’t really understand”. [RDS]
- Price’s absence leaves a big void for Brendan Gallagher, who was one of Price’s longest-running teammates. [Journal de Montreal]
- A look at Price’s top NHL moments over his 15-year career. [Sporting News]
- Juraj Slafkovský underwent tests on Monday for his upper-body injury. [Sportsnet]
- After recording nine points in two games, Owen Beck was named OHL Player of the Week. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The drama continues in Vancouver Canucks land with J.T Miller saying, “If they want to come to the game, spend all that money and throw their gear on the ice, that’s up to them. Go ahead. I’ve got a job to do.” [TSN]
- So far this season Shane Wright’s early-season report card has been disjointed. [Sportsnet]
- In his eighth season, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is becoming a spokesman for the game. [Sportsnet]
- Ottawa Senators Josh Norris is expected to miss “at least a couple of weeks” with a shoulder injury. [TSN]
- The Boston Bruins dress up as the Super Mario Bros gang to cheer up some sick kids. [NHL]
