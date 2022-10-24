Monday Habs Headlines: Sean Monahan complements the top line nicely

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Sean Monahan is a perfect fit on the Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki line. [Montreal Gazette]
- Showing off his elite shot this season, Caufield is flirting with the 40-goal mark. [Montreal Gazette]
- The difference between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
- Arber Xhekaj feels good, has confidence and plays his game with a cool head. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Price family takes in an Alouettes de Montréal game.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Colorado Avalanche try to figure out the cure for the dreaded Stanley Cup hangover. [Sportsnet]
- Vegas Golden Knights Phil Kessel is on the verge of becoming the all-time ironman in the NHL on Monday. [NHL]
- Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on Kessel’s accomplishment. [TSN]
- Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford is getting as frustrated as the fans watching this team. [Sportsnet]
- After being carried off on a stretcher on Saturday night, Nashville Predators Mark Borowiecki was discharged from the hospital with no major injuries. [TSN]
