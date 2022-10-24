 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Sean Monahan complements the top line nicely

In today’s links, Monahan fits on the top line, Caufield flirting with 40, Xhekaj’s cool head, Ironman Kessel, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Sean Monahan is a perfect fit on the Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki line. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Showing off his elite shot this season, Caufield is flirting with the 40-goal mark. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The difference between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Arber Xhekaj feels good, has confidence and plays his game with a cool head. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Price family takes in an Alouettes de Montréal game.

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

