Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Arber Xhekaj and Brendan Gallagher (he believes, anyway) played a big part in Juraj Slafkovský’s first NHL goal. [The Athletic]
- Daniele Sauvageau believes the young players are leading the Habs because they’ve been able to adapt the quickest to Martin St-Louis’s instruction. [985FM]
- Jordan Harris has been one of those rookies making a quiet but key impact. [Sportsnet]
- Filip Mesar’s second OHL game was even better than his first:
FILIP MEŠÁR ARE YOU KIDDING ME?— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 23, 2022
The @CanadiensMTL first-rounder with the OVERTIME WINNER in his second game for the @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/n6RVsACA5L
Around the league and elsewhere
- Rasmus Dahlin has begun the season on a five-game goal streak. [NHL.com]
- Hayley Wickenheiser and Cassia Campbell-Pascall have interviewed for top positions at Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
- Jakob Chychrun wants to be traded. The Arizona Coyotes want to trade him. No team is willing to put the package together the Coyotes are seeking to get it done. [Sportsnet]
- Looking to extend its reach beyond North America and Europe, the NHL is interested in playing games in Australia. [The Fourth Period]
Loading comments...