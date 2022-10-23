 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jordan Harris’s important impact

In today’s links, the steady Jordan Harris, why he and the young guys are leading the way, another big night for Mesar, and Hockey Night in Australia?

By Justin Blades
Arizona Coyotes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Arber Xhekaj and Brendan Gallagher (he believes, anyway) played a big part in Juraj Slafkovský’s first NHL goal. [The Athletic]
  • Daniele Sauvageau believes the young players are leading the Habs because they’ve been able to adapt the quickest to Martin St-Louis’s instruction. [985FM]
  • Jordan Harris has been one of those rookies making a quiet but key impact. [Sportsnet]
  • Filip Mesar’s second OHL game was even better than his first:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Rasmus Dahlin has begun the season on a five-game goal streak. [NHL.com]
  • Hayley Wickenheiser and Cassia Campbell-Pascall have interviewed for top positions at Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
  • Jakob Chychrun wants to be traded. The Arizona Coyotes want to trade him. No team is willing to put the package together the Coyotes are seeking to get it done. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking to extend its reach beyond North America and Europe, the NHL is interested in playing games in Australia. [The Fourth Period]

