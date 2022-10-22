Canadiens vs. Stars Top Six Minutes: A learning curve type of game

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- So no Slafkovsky tonight. A real shame. Was looking forward to him showing the cowboys who’s the boss with a spectacular hat-trick.
- With Slaf missing, Kaiden Guhle will take on the role of rookie sheriff. Accompanied by his mean vice-sheriff, Arber Wif... I mean Xhekaj.
- Who needs Texas style BBQ when you can have smoked meat from Main Deli, amiright?
First period
- That power play still sucks though.
- Montreal’s, that is. Not Dallas’s. They take an early lead when 463 year old Joe Pavelski backhands it past Jake Allen.
- Beauty of a goal though. Not bad for an octogenarian.
- The Canadiens are growing into this game the further the period progresses.
- Jake Oettinger is so far standing tall though. As he has done most of the time during the early parts of this season.
- We have a tied game! Mike Hasselhoffman with his first of the year.
- But how about that backhand flip pass by Arber Xhekaj to Jake Evans for the initial shot. Wtf is going on there?
- Is Xhekaj... A playmaker? Can someone tell me what this guy cannot do?
Second period
- Nightmare start to the second. Pavelski scores his second.
- Then the referees miss a very clear slash on Suzuki on a breakaway.
- And finally, Brendan Gallagher goes into the boards in full force, trying to follow up on yet another breakaway.
- Get well soon, Gally. We want you. We need you.
- Yep, the Stars power play is more lethal than the Habs one. Jason Robertson scores to give his team a two-goal lead with Kirby Dach in the penalty box.
- Gally is apparently already back on the Habs bench. That’s at least one positive surprise.
- And now he’s back in the locker room again. Better safe than sorry.
- We have a first NHL goal for number 73 Arber... XHEKAJ!
- Is Xhekaj... A goalscorer too? CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT THIS GUY CANNOT DO???
- Damn. I almost feel guilty now about ranking him 36th on this year’s Top 25 Under 25...
- “Almost”
- The Habs are pushing for a game-tying goal now toward the end of the period. So naturally Dallas scores just before the buzzer.
Third period
- Carolina Hurricanes legend Jani Hakkapakka to the box early in the third. Another chance to break the power play curse for the Canadiens.
- “Chance”? Yes. Do they take it? Mais non.
- Instead, Ol’ Joe Pavelski is gifted a highway of his own in front of Jake Allen and scores his third of the night.
- And here I was, writing about a potential hat-trick from Juraj Slafkovsky, and then the hat-trick is actually scored by a guy who may actually have been drafted on the very day when Slaf was conceived.
- Well, Pakkanhakka does have an intimate love for the penalty box. That’s his third minor of the night.
- If he was a handball player, that would mean he was done for the night.
- Gallagher is back and he’s looking quite normal out there. Almost scores on a breakaway as well. Love to see that!
- Give us another goal at least before the night is over.
- :(
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Such an unnecessary sequence
2) One of St-Louis’s tasks is to fix this long-standing issue
1) Lots of love for Xhekaj
Loading comments...