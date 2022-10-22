Canadiens vs. Stars Top Six Minutes: A learning curve type of game

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So no Slafkovsky tonight. A real shame. Was looking forward to him showing the cowboys who’s the boss with a spectacular hat-trick.

With Slaf missing, Kaiden Guhle will take on the role of rookie sheriff. Accompanied by his mean vice-sheriff, Arber Wif... I mean Xhekaj.

Who needs Texas style BBQ when you can have smoked meat from Main Deli, amiright?

First period

That power play still sucks though.

Montreal’s, that is. Not Dallas’s. They take an early lead when 463 year old Joe Pavelski backhands it past Jake Allen.

Beauty of a goal though. Not bad for an octogenarian.

The Canadiens are growing into this game the further the period progresses.

Jake Oettinger is so far standing tall though. As he has done most of the time during the early parts of this season.

We have a tied game! Mike Hasselhoffman with his first of the year.

But how about that backhand flip pass by Arber Xhekaj to Jake Evans for the initial shot. Wtf is going on there?

Is Xhekaj... A playmaker? Can someone tell me what this guy cannot do?

Second period

Nightmare start to the second. Pavelski scores his second.

Then the referees miss a very clear slash on Suzuki on a breakaway.

And finally, Brendan Gallagher goes into the boards in full force, trying to follow up on yet another breakaway.

Get well soon, Gally. We want you. We need you.

Yep, the Stars power play is more lethal than the Habs one. Jason Robertson scores to give his team a two-goal lead with Kirby Dach in the penalty box.

Gally is apparently already back on the Habs bench. That’s at least one positive surprise.

And now he’s back in the locker room again. Better safe than sorry.

We have a first NHL goal for number 73 Arber... XHEKAJ!

Is Xhekaj... A goalscorer too? CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT THIS GUY CANNOT DO???

Damn. I almost feel guilty now about ranking him 36th on this year’s Top 25 Under 25...

“Almost”

The Habs are pushing for a game-tying goal now toward the end of the period. So naturally Dallas scores just before the buzzer.

Third period

Carolina Hurricanes legend Jani Hakkapakka to the box early in the third. Another chance to break the power play curse for the Canadiens.

“Chance”? Yes. Do they take it? Mais non.

Instead, Ol’ Joe Pavelski is gifted a highway of his own in front of Jake Allen and scores his third of the night.

And here I was, writing about a potential hat-trick from Juraj Slafkovsky, and then the hat-trick is actually scored by a guy who may actually have been drafted on the very day when Slaf was conceived.

Well, Pakkanhakka does have an intimate love for the penalty box. That’s his third minor of the night.

If he was a handball player, that would mean he was done for the night.

Gallagher is back and he’s looking quite normal out there. Almost scores on a breakaway as well. Love to see that!

Give us another goal at least before the night is over.

:(

