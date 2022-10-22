 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

What do the Habs for in store for an encore after a six-goal performance on Thursday?

By Justin Blades
Dallas Stars v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest X

The Canadiens have been enjoying more frequent scoring after returning home from a two-game road trip, netting three goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins and then six when the Arizona Coyotes came to town. That’s likely going to come to a screeching halt as Jake Oettinger steps into the Bell Centre. He’s emerging as an elite goaltender in the league, entering the contest with a .966 save percentage after three starts.

Montreal counters with his namesake, as Jake Allen gets his first Saturday game of the season. Allen is no pushover when it comes to strong goaltending this year, as he currently sits fifth among goalies with at least two starts with a mark of .938. He’ll need to at least maintain that number if the Habs are to win a third consecutive game tonight, because one or two goals may be the winning total in this battle.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson
#32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson, Juraj Slakfkovský

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jason Robertson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment Tyler Seguin Denis Gurianov
Jamie Benn Wyatt Johnson Ty Dellandrea
Radek Faksa Luke Glendening Joel Kiviranta

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Miro Heiskanen Colin Miller
Ryan Suter Jani Hakanpaa
Esa Lindell Nils Lundkvist

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Oettinger Scott Wedgewood

