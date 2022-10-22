Canadiens vs. Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest X



The Canadiens have been enjoying more frequent scoring after returning home from a two-game road trip, netting three goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins and then six when the Arizona Coyotes came to town. That’s likely going to come to a screeching halt as Jake Oettinger steps into the Bell Centre. He’s emerging as an elite goaltender in the league, entering the contest with a .966 save percentage after three starts.

Montreal counters with his namesake, as Jake Allen gets his first Saturday game of the season. Allen is no pushover when it comes to strong goaltending this year, as he currently sits fifth among goalies with at least two starts with a mark of .938. He’ll need to at least maintain that number if the Habs are to win a third consecutive game tonight, because one or two goals may be the winning total in this battle.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson, Juraj Slakfkovský

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jason Robertson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski Mason Marchment Tyler Seguin Denis Gurianov Jamie Benn Wyatt Johnson Ty Dellandrea Radek Faksa Luke Glendening Joel Kiviranta

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Miro Heiskanen Colin Miller Ryan Suter Jani Hakanpaa Esa Lindell Nils Lundkvist