Juraj Slafkovský day-to-day with an upper body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovský was not at morning skate and is day-to-day with what the team is calling an upper body injury.

Juraj Slafkovsky a subi une blessure au haut du corps. Il est évalué au jour le jour.



Juraj Slafkovksy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2022

It is not clear when the injury occurred, but he will not play tonight when the Canadiens host the Dallas Stars. The lineup looked otherwise unchanged, with Rem Pitlick slotting into Slafkovský’s spot with Jake Evans and Mike Hoffman.

Ce matin à l’entraînement #Habs



Caufield-Suzuki-Monahan

Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher

Drouin-Dach-Anderson

Pitlick-Evans-Hoffman



Guhle-Savard

Harris-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-Wideman — Alexandre Gascon (@GasconAlexandre) October 22, 2022

Joel Edmundson and Joel Armia skated with the team, which is the next step of their rehabilitation from their respective injuries. They are not cleared for game action as of yet.

Slafkovský scored his first NHL goal in the team’s game on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes shortly after taking a high hit from Coyotes defender Josh Brown. He finished the game, did a post-game interview on the ice, and threw pucks to fans after being named the game’s first star.

The team didn’t practice on Friday after an water system issue cancelled the expected practice after the team photo.

Jake Allen is expected to start for the Canadiens.