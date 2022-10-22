 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Michel Therrien breaks down Martin St-Louis’s coaching philosophy

In today’s links, Therrien discusses St-Louis, Nick Suzuki, and Kaiden Guhle, the Habs are loving life, and huge games for Owen Beck and Filip Mesar.

By Justin Blades
Los Angeles Kings v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Michel Therrien discusses Martin St-Louis’s coaching philosophies and how impressed he is by Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle. [TVA Sports | Google Translate]
  • The Habs are not only winning games, but having a lot of fun just playing them. [Le Devoir]
  • Owen Beck had a busy Friday:
  • Filip Mesar did quite well himself in his OHL debut, with four points:
  • Habs players react to the new Expos-inspired Reverse Retro jerseys:

Around the league and elsewhere

