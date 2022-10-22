Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Michel Therrien discusses Martin St-Louis’s coaching philosophies and how impressed he is by Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle. [TVA Sports | Google Translate]
- The Habs are not only winning games, but having a lot of fun just playing them. [Le Devoir]
- Owen Beck had a busy Friday:
#OHL Performer of the Night— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 22, 2022
In a night filled with impressive performances, it was @CanadiensMTL prospect Owen Beck who stood alone at the top, notching six points to tie an @OHLSteelheads single-game record. pic.twitter.com/x3NQXSN884
- Filip Mesar did quite well himself in his OHL debut, with four points:
Did not take long! #gohabsgo Filip Mesar goes end to end on the power play for his first OHL goal. 3 point night and counting in his debut. pic.twitter.com/ZyacWMRlVv— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 22, 2022
- Habs players react to the new Expos-inspired Reverse Retro jerseys:
Around the league and elsewhere
- Eric Staal signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers. [NHL.com]
- Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on Injured Reserve by the Winnipeg Jets. [TSN]
