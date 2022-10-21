Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Cole Caufield is finding his happy place playing for Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
- Bob Gainey did the Canadiens’ heavy lifting with little fanfare, which puts him at #92 on The Athletic’s list of the top 100 NHLers of the modern era. [The Athletic]
- Émile Poirier has terminated his contract with the Laval Rocket and is headed for Germany. [La Presse]
- The Lions de Trois-Rivières want to show that they won’t be left behind by the Rocket when it comes to on-ice success. [La Presse]
- One week into the AHL season, William Trudeau has impressed while Justin Barron has not stood out. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- “I know I’m already beginning to sound redundant, but this draft class is elite.” [Sportsnet]
- Is it too early to have NHL coaches on the hot seat? [TSN]
- The latest rumours and reports on the top potential UFAs for 2023. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Quebec is looking to restore hockey’s culture and get back to basics. [La Presse]
- Judging NHL overreactions after one week of the season. [ESPN]
- Four teams off to early season slumps — and what they can do to turn things around. [The Athletic]
- Dave Dryden created the template for the modern hockey goaltending mask. [Globe and Mail]
