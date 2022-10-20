Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Brendan Gallagher blows the floodgates open The goals-per-game average is going up tonight. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 20, 2022, 7:24pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Brendan Gallagher blows the floodgates open Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The wingers are flying at the Bell Centre. The Habs onslaught continues as Brendan Gallagher makes it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/J1gNewxqtt— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 20, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 5: Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes [Highlight] Brendan Gallagher blows the floodgates open [Highlight] Cole Caufield nets his fourth of the season View all 5 stories More From Eyes On The Prize [Highlight] Cole Caufield nets his fourth of the season [Highlight] Josh Anderson gets an early goal versus Arizona Habs vs. Coyotes: Game thread Game 5: Habs vs. Coyotes Montreal Canadiens release their new Reverse Retro jersey Habs vs. Coyotes: Game preview Loading comments...
