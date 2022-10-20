Montreal vs. Arizona Top Six Minutes: Habs put Coyotes on endangered list

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- After witnessing how loud the Habs fans can be at the Bell Centre, Slafkovsky said, “I have no choice now, I will have to score my first NHL goal in Montreal. I want to know this feeling.”
- Come on, Arizona. Have a heart.
First period
- Anderson swoops in to clean up Drouin’s rebound and picks up a dirty goal to open the scoring two minutes in. That’s what I’m talkin’ about!
- Caufield picks up a turnover, spins around, lets it rip and the puck trickles in past Ingram to make it 2-0 four minutes in.
- We’re on pace for a goal every two minutes!
- Gally goal! This. Is. Awesome.
- I heard the Maple Leafs had a little trouble with the Coyotes. What was that all about?
- Three goals on four shots while Allen hangs out enjoying a coffee break.
- The refs reviewed and reversed their high stick call on Caufield and released him from the box. Now, that’s not something you see... ever.
- Xhekaj drops the gloves with Kassian and gets the takedown. On Zack Kassian.
- If this is a dream, leave me be.
Second period
- While hanging out in front of the net, Gallagher gets a stick in the back of the leg and hobbles back to the bench. Gally can handle a stick to the leg... if it was the hand I’d be in panic mode.
- Drouin picks up a beautiful pass from Anderson, goes for a backhand but is denied for the second time tonight.
- Slaf takes a heavy hit then walks in and... GETS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL!!!
- I think I’m as excited as Slaf for that goal. Ok. Maybe not quite as excited.
- Suzuki draws a penalty shot.
- Slick Nick doesn’t disappoint, easily lobbing the puck over Ingram’s shoulder.
- This game has everything!
- Seriously. Do not wake me up.
Third period
- Let me just say, thank goodness Allen is back from parental leave.
- These young defenceman aren’t so worrisome after all.
- Hmm... It seems I’ve offered praise too soon.
- Savard had Allen’s back to prevent a goal but seconds later Moser gets the Coyotes on the board.
- Oh. My. God. 1:58 later, Arizona scores again.
- Don’t do this. Do not turn this dream into a nightmare.
- Savard lets the Coyotes head to the power play. Because that’s what we need right now.
- Crossbar, off the back of Allen’s skate, off the post, and out. Way too close for comfort.
- I am so glad we’re five minutes into the final period.
- Coyotes empty net with four minutes left.
- Monahan with the empty-netter keeps the Habs in control of the game (and brings my heart back down to a regular beat)
- That was hella fun!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) A very noticeable game for #27
2) What do they have in store for Saturday Night?
1)
