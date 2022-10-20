Montreal vs. Arizona Top Six Minutes: Habs put Coyotes on endangered list

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

After witnessing how loud the Habs fans can be at the Bell Centre, Slafkovsky said, “I have no choice now, I will have to score my first NHL goal in Montreal. I want to know this feeling.”

Come on, Arizona. Have a heart.

First period

Anderson swoops in to clean up Drouin’s rebound and picks up a dirty goal to open the scoring two minutes in. That’s what I’m talkin’ about!

Caufield picks up a turnover, spins around, lets it rip and the puck trickles in past Ingram to make it 2-0 four minutes in.

We’re on pace for a goal every two minutes!

Gally goal! This. Is. Awesome.

I heard the Maple Leafs had a little trouble with the Coyotes. What was that all about?

Three goals on four shots while Allen hangs out enjoying a coffee break.

The refs reviewed and reversed their high stick call on Caufield and released him from the box. Now, that’s not something you see... ever.

Xhekaj drops the gloves with Kassian and gets the takedown. On Zack Kassian.

If this is a dream, leave me be.

Second period

While hanging out in front of the net, Gallagher gets a stick in the back of the leg and hobbles back to the bench. Gally can handle a stick to the leg... if it was the hand I’d be in panic mode.

Drouin picks up a beautiful pass from Anderson, goes for a backhand but is denied for the second time tonight.

Slaf takes a heavy hit then walks in and... GETS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL!!!

I think I’m as excited as Slaf for that goal. Ok. Maybe not quite as excited.

Suzuki draws a penalty shot.

Slick Nick doesn’t disappoint, easily lobbing the puck over Ingram’s shoulder.

This game has everything!

Seriously. Do not wake me up.

Third period

Let me just say, thank goodness Allen is back from parental leave.

These young defenceman aren’t so worrisome after all.

Hmm... It seems I’ve offered praise too soon.

Savard had Allen’s back to prevent a goal but seconds later Moser gets the Coyotes on the board.

Oh. My. God. 1:58 later, Arizona scores again.

Don’t do this. Do not turn this dream into a nightmare.

Savard lets the Coyotes head to the power play. Because that’s what we need right now.

Crossbar, off the back of Allen’s skate, off the post, and out. Way too close for comfort.

I am so glad we’re five minutes into the final period.

Coyotes empty net with four minutes left.

Monahan with the empty-netter keeps the Habs in control of the game (and brings my heart back down to a regular beat)

That was hella fun!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A very noticeable game for #27

2) What do they have in store for Saturday Night?

1)