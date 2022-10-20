Canadiens vs. Coyotes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Coyotes region: Bally Sports Arizona

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Last year, when both the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes were in the running for the first overall pick, the Habs managed to come out on the losing end in both head-to-head matches of the season series, by a combined score of 11-5. This year the Canadiens have taken a small step forward with the exuberance of youth leading the way, while the Coyotes have added some promising young players as well.

While it’s probably going to be another short season for both of these clubs, they are at least finding ways to be competitive in the league and offering a challenge to their opponents. Both are coming into this game off upset wins; the Canadiens an overtime defeat of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Coyotes the authors of the latest “unacceptable”- loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whether they desire to play tonight’s game at that same level is a different issue entirely, but we’re not going to see the rookies going at half speed, so we should be in for a decent game on that front.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Clayton Keller Travis Boyd Lawson Crouse Nick Ritchie Barrett Hayton Dylan Guenther Matias Maccelli Jack McBain Zack Kassian Liam O'Brien Nick Bjugstad Christian Fischer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Janis Moser Troy Stecher Shayne Gostisbehere Josh Brown Juuso Välimäki Dysin Mayo