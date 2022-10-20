 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Coyotes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal puts forth the same lineup that got the win versus Pittsburgh.

By Justin Blades
Arizona Coyotes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Coyotes region: Bally Sports Arizona
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Last year, when both the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes were in the running for the first overall pick, the Habs managed to come out on the losing end in both head-to-head matches of the season series, by a combined score of 11-5. This year the Canadiens have taken a small step forward with the exuberance of youth leading the way, while the Coyotes have added some promising young players as well.

While it’s probably going to be another short season for both of these clubs, they are at least finding ways to be competitive in the league and offering a challenge to their opponents. Both are coming into this game off upset wins; the Canadiens an overtime defeat of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Coyotes the authors of the latest “unacceptable”- loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whether they desire to play tonight’s game at that same level is a different issue entirely, but we’re not going to see the rookies going at half speed, so we should be in for a decent game on that front.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Clayton Keller Travis Boyd Lawson Crouse
Nick Ritchie Barrett Hayton Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli Jack McBain Zack Kassian
Liam O'Brien Nick Bjugstad Christian Fischer

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Janis Moser Troy Stecher
Shayne Gostisbehere Josh Brown
Juuso Välimäki Dysin Mayo

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Karel Vejmelka Connor Ingram

