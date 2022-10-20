Thursday Habs Headlines: Johnathan Kovacevic looking forward to new challenge with new team

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Claimed off waivers before the start of this season, Johnathan Kovacevic is thankful for the opportunity with the Canadiens saying, “this is my fourth season playing pro, but my first starting in the NHL. It’s a brand-new challenge.” [Montreal Gazette]
- It’s hard to predict what kind of deal Cole Caufield will get come contract renewal time. [Sportsnet]
- After taking a few days off to celebrate the birth of his third daughter, Jake Allen will be back between the pipes tonight. [Montreal Gazette]
- After hearing the cheer of the Bell Centre when Caufield and Kirby Dach scored, Juraj Slafkovský said, “I have no choice now, I will have to score my first NHL goal in Montreal.” [Journal de Montreal]
- But would Slafkovský be better off with the Laval Rocket at the moment? [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada announced its coaching staff for the women’s national team. [Toronto Star]
- Nine clues on the direction some teams and players could be going in this season. [Sportsnet]
- Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery. [TSN]
- Sheldon O’Keefe backtracks after saying the Toronto Maple Leafs’ “elite players didn’t play like elite players” on Monday night. [Sportsnet]
- The friction and cliquey-ness of the Vancouver Canucks dressing room is the talk of the league. [Canucks Army]
