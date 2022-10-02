Bottom Six Minutes: Cayden Primeau deserved better

Still chasing their first win of the pre-season, the Montreal Canadiens took a short trip down the highway to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. They didn’t get that win, and though they made it to their first overtime of the pre-season, it was hard to do much when they did so having to kill a penalty once there.

In a 5-4 loss, normally a measure of blame can be laid at the feet of a given team’s goaltender, but this wasn’t the case with Cayden Primeau on Saturday.

This was arguably his best outing of the pre-season thus far, despite the five goals against. He made a number of high-quality saves, and the game could have been out of hand well before overtime if not for his efforts.

Cayden Primeau with a great save pic.twitter.com/RrTPyBSsmQ — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 2, 2022

Another great save from Cayden Primeau. Easily his best outing of the pre-season so far. pic.twitter.com/mvwb7BxWwv — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 2, 2022

Primeau’s contract extension essentially mirrors that given to Jake Allen. The message he should get from this is that he has the opportunity to take over the Habs crease at the close of that extension, provided Carey Price is still out of the picture. If he keeps performing like he did last night, he’ll have a shot at being a starter in Montreal down the road.

BONUS HIGHLIGHTS

Justin Barron with the snipe.

Justin Barron with the snipe to make it 4-2 #Habs in the third pic.twitter.com/JFAa4AOoUi — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 2, 2022

Jesse Ylonen with a beautiful sauce over to Rem Pitlick.

Jesse Ylonen with the SAUCE over to Rem Pitlick, 3-1 #Habs pic.twitter.com/O2wT6cj5hX — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 2, 2022

Kaiden Guhle ain’t fun to play against.

Look at Kaiden Guhle (21) here. Not gonna be a fun time for any net front dwellers with him on the ice. pic.twitter.com/P2Sm1Sng1Q — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 1, 2022

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available on your podcast platform of choice. We have just one day off before another back-to-back, with the Habs hosting the Leafs and Sens at the Bell Centre on Monday and Tuesday.