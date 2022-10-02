 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Jake Allen’s extension a smart move for the rebuild

Jake Allen presents a solid option for the Canadiens as they look to complete their rebuild.

By Matt Drake
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Jake Allen contract extension is a smart bridge constructed by the Canadiens to lead to the end of their rebuild. [Eric Engels/Sportsnet]
  • And Allen wants to be a part of the process [La Presse]
  • Habs prospect Lane Hutson had a wild assist on fellow Habs prospect Luke Tuch’s goal in the NCAA
  • Kent Hughes feels that Juraj Slafkovsky has been underwhelming so far as a Canadien [Yahoo Sports]
  • Josh Anderson may not be Spider-Man, but ask yourself one question; have you ever seen Anderson and Spider-Man in the same room? [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens have significantly boosted the ranks of their player development team thanks to their new additions [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Winnipeg Jets will honour Dale Hawerchuk with a statue [Sportsnet | TSN]
  • Former Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu has signed a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks [TSN]
  • A mascot in the works for some time has finally been unveiled by the Seattle Kraken [NHL]
  • The biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan division [Yahoo Sports]
  • Nick Robertson is looking to crack the Toronto Maple Leafs roster this season [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...