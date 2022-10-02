Sunday Habs Headlines: Jake Allen’s extension a smart move for the rebuild

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Jake Allen contract extension is a smart bridge constructed by the Canadiens to lead to the end of their rebuild. [Eric Engels/Sportsnet]
- And Allen wants to be a part of the process [La Presse]
- Habs prospect Lane Hutson had a wild assist on fellow Habs prospect Luke Tuch’s goal in the NCAA
Ok... time to show you some goals.— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 2, 2022
Here's the most recent one, scored by Tuch.
Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/9PLDlvOMxq @ESPN | @hockey_east pic.twitter.com/48JwYL67Fu
- Kent Hughes feels that Juraj Slafkovsky has been underwhelming so far as a Canadien [Yahoo Sports]
- Josh Anderson may not be Spider-Man, but ask yourself one question; have you ever seen Anderson and Spider-Man in the same room? [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens have significantly boosted the ranks of their player development team thanks to their new additions [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Winnipeg Jets will honour Dale Hawerchuk with a statue [Sportsnet | TSN]
- Former Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu has signed a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks [TSN]
- A mascot in the works for some time has finally been unveiled by the Seattle Kraken [NHL]
- The biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan division [Yahoo Sports]
- Nick Robertson is looking to crack the Toronto Maple Leafs roster this season [TSN]
