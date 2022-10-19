The Dispatch - Miguël Tourigny debuts in Tipos Extraliga

With Montreal Canadiens prospect Miguël Tourigny making his debut for Ducla Trencin in the Tipos Extraliga, it was time to get one of our longstanding friends Matej Deraj, scout for McKeens Hockey, on the podcast to give us his first impressions on the young Canadian’s first two games as a professional.

His speed was the key take away from Deraj, who also gives us an idea of what to expect from Tourigny in this season, and what to expect from Trencin in the rest of the season.

Deraj has also been a strong proponent to send Filip Mešár to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. We are always happy when our guests are right and we spend a short time discussing the move, and how it has been received in Slovakia.

Next on a packed show is the top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Dalibor Dvorský, who has taken off in HockeyAllsvenskan and has five points in five games. What makes him stand out as a hockey prospect, and while Montreal has started the season better than expected Dvorský should be right in the area that Montreal will select in the first round.

Listen to the full episode below: