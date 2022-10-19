Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kaiden Guhle is a rising star on the Canadiens’ blue line. [Montreal Gazette]
- Guhle was one of the rookies that stood out league-wide during week one. [The Hockey News]
- Guhle’s poise is rooted in his experience in Prince Albert. [The Athletic]
- Monday night’s win was one for the kids... and the coach. [La Presse]
- Cole Caufield is impacting the game beyond just lighting the lamp. [Sportsnet]
- Arber Xhekaj might have most creative nickname in NHL. [Daily Hive]
- Could Jonathan Drouin be the Canadiens next trade chip? [The Hockey News]
- Home ice advantage hasn’t always been kind to the Habs. Can this year’s team buck the trend? [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Borje Salming’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has advanced to the point where the Hall of Famer can no longer speak. His wife Pia talks to Sweden’s Expressen about the challenges that they face. [TSN (Video)]
- Gary Bettman said at the NHL Board of Governors meeting that the salary cap could increase more than expected for next season. [Sportsnet]
- The NHL has released its first-ever Diversity and Inclusion report. [NHL.com]
- Comparing how leagues around the world develop NHL prospects. [Sportsnet]
- There is a growing number of Canadian teams interested in acquiring a defender. [TSN]
- Phillip Danault feels rejuvenated by the Los Angeles Kings (as well as the Southern California lifestyle). [NHL.com]
- How should one evaluate October hockey, with its small sample sizes? [TSN]
- How the Edmonton Oilers can manage Connor McDavid’s workload. [The Athletic]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov’s suspension should’ve been 20 games, not one game. [Daily Faceoff]
- “I was afraid that 15 years down the line I wouldn’t remember a lot of my career so with my kids getting older I thought I’d write this memoir.” Former OHLer Justin Davis’s book talks about hockey’s dark side. [SooToday]
