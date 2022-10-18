 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Sean Monahan is fitting in just fine

In today’s links, Monahan seems like a good fit for the Habs, Petry’s return to the Bell Centre, Matthews looking to get physical, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: OCT 12 Maple Leafs at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With a few games under his belt, it seems Sean Monahan could be a good fit for the Habs. [TSN 690]
  • Jeff Petry felt “nervous excitement” getting ready to take on his former team on Monday night. While Cole Caufield was prepping to get back at him for losing a nerf battle. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Petry knows how Montreal rolls and expected a hot and cold reaction to his return to the Bell Centre. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking at the Slakovsky-Evans-Hoffman line ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [TSN 690]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is looking to up his game this season by making consistent hitting a staple. [TSN]
  • Calgary Flames pals, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau remember a 10-year-old fight from back in their QMJHL days that got quite a bit of attention. [Sportsnet]
  • If Hockey Canada is going to change its culture then having the new board of directors larger and more diverse is a good start. [Toronto Star]
  • The scoring surge over the past few years has made for compelling and entertaining hockey and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...