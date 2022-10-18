Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With a few games under his belt, it seems Sean Monahan could be a good fit for the Habs. [TSN 690]
- Jeff Petry felt “nervous excitement” getting ready to take on his former team on Monday night. While Cole Caufield was prepping to get back at him for losing a nerf battle. [Montreal Gazette]
- Petry knows how Montreal rolls and expected a hot and cold reaction to his return to the Bell Centre. [Sportsnet]
- Looking at the Slakovsky-Evans-Hoffman line ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is looking to up his game this season by making consistent hitting a staple. [TSN]
- Calgary Flames pals, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau remember a 10-year-old fight from back in their QMJHL days that got quite a bit of attention. [Sportsnet]
- If Hockey Canada is going to change its culture then having the new board of directors larger and more diverse is a good start. [Toronto Star]
- The scoring surge over the past few years has made for compelling and entertaining hockey and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon. [TSN]
