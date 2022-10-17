Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Kirby Dach’s first Habs goal is an overtime winner The Habs get the extra point they deserved. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 17, 2022, 9:47pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Kirby Dach’s first Habs goal is an overtime winner Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images That’s how you make an impression on your new fanbase. KIRBY DACH THE OT WINNER FROM SEAN MONAHAN pic.twitter.com/acKD1etJxx— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 18, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 4: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins TSM: Kaiden Guhle stars in an entertaining game [Highlight] Kirby Dach’s first Habs goal is an overtime winner [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game late View all 6 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Kaiden Guhle stars in an entertaining game [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game late [Highlight] Nick Suzuki tracks down his rebound and scores Habs vs. Penguins: Game thread Game 4: Habs vs. Penguins Jake Allen on parental leave, Cayden Primeau recalled by the Montreal Canadiens Loading comments...
