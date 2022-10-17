Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game late All thanks to a perfect pass from Jonathan Drouin. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 17, 2022, 9:37pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game late Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images A timeout was used to set up a play, and it was a great one. What a pass by Jonathan Drouin to Cole Caufield! pic.twitter.com/hBtOJBbgAL— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 18, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 4: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game late [Highlight] Nick Suzuki tracks down his rebound and scores View all 4 stories More From Eyes On The Prize [Highlight] Nick Suzuki tracks down his rebound and scores Habs vs. Penguins: Game thread Game 4: Habs vs. Penguins Jake Allen on parental leave, Cayden Primeau recalled by the Montreal Canadiens EPR: Miguël Tourigny makes his debut in Slovakia Habs vs. Penguins: Game preview Loading comments...
