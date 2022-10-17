Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet East (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the Penguins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Kicking off a new program on Sportsnet, the Canadiens are the first team to play on Monday Night Hockey, a national game that replaces the former Hometown Hockey broadcasts. Hockey fans across the country will get to see the Habs try to contain the hottest offensive team in the early season.

Jake Allen won’t be there to deliver another performance like the one he put together in Detroit that nearly stole a win because his wife is the one doing the delivering this time. He’s away on paternity leave, leaving the crease for Samuel Montembeault to make a second consecutive start.

As Montreal seeks a way to stay competitive in the contest, Martin St-Louis believes the best defence for his club will be a good offence, though that hasn’t often been the case as Montreal only has five goals in three games. Their average will need to be boosted to keep pace with Sidney Crosby and company in their return to the Bell Centre, and the coach hopes placing Sean Monahan with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will help them out in that department.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick

Leave: Jake Allen

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Rickard Rakell Jason Zucker Evgeni Malkin Bryan Rust Danton Heinen Jeff Carter Kasperi Kapanen Brock McGinn Ryan Poehling Josh Archibald

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang Marcus Pettersson Jeff Petry Pierre-Olivier Joseph Jan Rutta