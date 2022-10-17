 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

A bit of a forward shakeup has been made as Montreal looks for more goals.

By Justin Blades
Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet East (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the Penguins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Kicking off a new program on Sportsnet, the Canadiens are the first team to play on Monday Night Hockey, a national game that replaces the former Hometown Hockey broadcasts. Hockey fans across the country will get to see the Habs try to contain the hottest offensive team in the early season.

Jake Allen won’t be there to deliver another performance like the one he put together in Detroit that nearly stole a win because his wife is the one doing the delivering this time. He’s away on paternity leave, leaving the crease for Samuel Montembeault to make a second consecutive start.

As Montreal seeks a way to stay competitive in the contest, Martin St-Louis believes the best defence for his club will be a good offence, though that hasn’t often been the case as Montreal only has five goals in three games. Their average will need to be boosted to keep pace with Sidney Crosby and company in their return to the Bell Centre, and the coach hopes placing Sean Monahan with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will help them out in that department.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #91 Sean Monahan
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick
Leave: Jake Allen
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker Evgeni Malkin Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen Jeff Carter Kasperi Kapanen
Brock McGinn Ryan Poehling Josh Archibald

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson Jeff Petry
Pierre-Olivier Joseph Jan Rutta

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Casey DeSmith Tristan Jarry

