Monday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis has his hands full during rebuild

In today’s links, Slafkovský’s NHL education continues, St-Louis faces challenges managing young group, Gallagher poised for rebound, Hockey Canada passes bylaws, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Juraj Slafkovský’s NHL education continues but he may soon benefit from a stint in the AHL to help with his preparedness. [Sportsnet]
  • Martin St-Louis has his work cut out for him during this rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs’ first road trip of the season shows there will be challenges in managing the young group. [The Athletic]
  • It’s only been a few games but it’s obvious that Brendan Gallagher is poised for a rebound this season. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • In an attempt to rebuild the organization from the top down, Hockey Canada passed several revised bylaws during a special meeting on Saturday. [CTV News]
  • The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s Dream Gap Tour kicked off this past weekend. [CBC]
  • From best goals to best saves to best dangles, a look at the best and worst from the NHL’s opening week. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Matt Murray has been placed on LTIR by the Toronto Maple Leafs after sustaining an adductor injury. [NHL]
  • Will having an individual captain of a team soon be phased out? [Sportsnet]

