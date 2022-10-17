Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Juraj Slafkovský’s NHL education continues but he may soon benefit from a stint in the AHL to help with his preparedness. [Sportsnet]
- Martin St-Louis has his work cut out for him during this rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Habs’ first road trip of the season shows there will be challenges in managing the young group. [The Athletic]
- It’s only been a few games but it’s obvious that Brendan Gallagher is poised for a rebound this season. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- In an attempt to rebuild the organization from the top down, Hockey Canada passed several revised bylaws during a special meeting on Saturday. [CTV News]
- The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s Dream Gap Tour kicked off this past weekend. [CBC]
- From best goals to best saves to best dangles, a look at the best and worst from the NHL’s opening week. [Yahoo Sports]
- Matt Murray has been placed on LTIR by the Toronto Maple Leafs after sustaining an adductor injury. [NHL]
- Will having an individual captain of a team soon be phased out? [Sportsnet]
