Kaiden Guhle skated the puck out of the defensive zone before sending Nick Suzuki away, and the captain followed up his own shot after it went off the post to put it in the net. Guhle recorded his first NHL point with the transition play.

Nick Suzuki sticks with the play, cashes in on his own rebound to make it 2-1!



First NHL point for Kaiden Guhle too! pic.twitter.com/x3LricSssF — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 18, 2022