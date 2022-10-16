Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- If you missed the news yesterday, Filip Mesar’s time in Laval came to an end as he was loaned to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. [EOTP]
- That and every other transaction the Canadiens have made in this opening week of the season are reflected in the updated depth chart. [Organizational Depth Chart]
- Cole Caufield is happy in Montreal, says agent Pat Brisson. [985FM]
Assisting on a 1-0 goal vs WSH tonight, Arber Xhekaj at 21 years and 258 days of age is the youngest @CanadiensMTL undrafted defenceman (that entered the NHL after the draft became universal in 1969) to earn a point. Prior youngest: Sylvain Lefebvre (21y-358d on October 7, 1989) pic.twitter.com/ApZbQxUdVX— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 16, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Matt Murray on Long-Term Injured Reserve yesterday. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- The NHL has closed its investigation into Ian Cole after being unable to identify his accuser. [TSN]
- Jakob Chychrun will rejoin the Arizona Coyotes after a long saga of seeking a trade. [Sportsnet]
- Evgeni Malkin has partnered with Ronald McDonald House for his “I’m Score for Kids” campaign. [NHL.com]
- Sonny Milano has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals. [TSN]
- Therese Brisson could be the choice to take the helm of Hockey Canada [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...