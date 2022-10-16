 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Arber Xhekaj sets new Canadiens mark for undrafted defencemen

In today’s links, a big point for Xhekaj, a final destination for Filip Mesar, the Jakob Chychrun saga is put on hold, and a candidate emerges to take over Hockey Canada.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadians v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • If you missed the news yesterday, Filip Mesar’s time in Laval came to an end as he was loaned to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. [EOTP]
  • That and every other transaction the Canadiens have made in this opening week of the season are reflected in the updated depth chart. [Organizational Depth Chart]
  • Cole Caufield is happy in Montreal, says agent Pat Brisson. [985FM]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Matt Murray on Long-Term Injured Reserve yesterday. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • The NHL has closed its investigation into Ian Cole after being unable to identify his accuser. [TSN]
  • Jakob Chychrun will rejoin the Arizona Coyotes after a long saga of seeking a trade. [Sportsnet]
  • Evgeni Malkin has partnered with Ronald McDonald House for his “I’m Score for Kids” campaign. [NHL.com]
  • Sonny Milano has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals. [TSN]
  • Therese Brisson could be the choice to take the helm of Hockey Canada [Sportsnet]

