Bottom Six Minutes: Jordan Harris is proving he belongs in the NHL

After opening their season with an unexpected win, the Montreal Canadiens have dropped two straight, including last night’s tilt with the Washington Capitals. Though there wasn’t much to be impressed with on the night, this will be a season where we have to look past the result at times to find a positive outlook.

This is one of those times, and Jordan Harris is a great silver lining to discuss in the wake of that loss.

Harris was far from a sure bet to make the Habs going into camp, but injuries to other blueliners opened the door for him to earn a spot on the opening night roster. His performance earned that spot, and since then, he has been one of the steadiest presences on the blue line for the Canadiens, and not just among the rookies.

Jordan Harris with some textbook 2-on-1 D. This kid has poise. pic.twitter.com/Vbc9099bU9 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 16, 2022

With one assist in his three games thus far, he isn’t lighting up the scoresheet, but his defensive acumen has been important to the team’s ability to keep games close enough to give the team a chance.

He stares down two-on-ones like a player well beyond his years. His physicality is subtle, yet punishing enough to make players think twice when challenging him. He may not be flashy, but he possesses the qualities that you tend to see in defencemen who end up having long careers in the NHL.

Even once everyone is healthy, it is hard to envision a scenario where he’s not one of the six defencemen taking the ice for the Tricolore. If he looks this poised now as a member of a team that is still rebuilding, just imagine how he’d look on a team that is actually ready to compete.

