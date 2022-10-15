Canadiens @ Capitals Top Six Minutes: Habs get schooled in The District

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

The Capitals have lost their first two games. May as well make it three.

Ok, Montembeault. New season. You’re up!

First period

Suzuki to Caufield to Anderson to... Kuemper. You’re no fun, Darcy.

I’m feeling this line tonight. Hopefully Kuemper isn’t.

Slaf inches closer to notching his first NHL goal.

A lot of speed from both sides for the first half of the period. Once the goals start coming this could get interesting.

Dach draws a penalty and off we go to the first power play of the night. Time to break that 0-7 record.

They managed to get three shots off but the record continues.

Ovi taps the puck in immediately after the power play ends.

Offside challenge! Please no Ovi goal. Please no Ovi goal. Please no Ovi goal.

No Ovi goal! We’re back to even steven.

Second period

Suzuki battles for the puck behind the net, swoops in and tucks the puck in for one slick wraparound! I told you I was feeling this line tonight.

Xhekaj picks up his first NHL point with an assist. Hat tip to the Sheriff.

It feels like Anderson has been on the ice since the first puck drop. I’m cool with that.

Caufield gets tripped and we get another chance at the power play.

Not that it matters.

Nice save, Monty!

Sheary ties it up.

Then Mantha follows up to take the lead.

Then Oshie makes it 3-0 while Hoffman watches from the box.

Remember when I said once the goals start coming this could get interesting? I meant only if it leaned more in our favour.

Third period

Oshie rings the puck off the post. No. Three is enough.

Anderson rips one wide. I’m feeling an Anderson goal tonight.

Down by two, I’d be happy with anyone getting a few past Kuemper right now. But a Powerhorse goal would be swell.

Another chance at the power play. Third... well, tenth... time’s a charm?

Habs are outshooting the Caps 8-2 with five minutes left. If only they could find the back of the net.

Guhle pins Mantha to the boards and gets an elbow to the face in the process. Cue fight.

Monty heads to the bench. This did not work for us last night...

Ovi empty-netter? Nope, off the goalpost! You’re not losing your touch, are you Alex?

Habs walk away with another loss but a good effort was made.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Just one of the questionable power-play decisions

2) The rookies are making strong impressions for sure

1) He’ll understand when you’re free all summer!