Canadiens @ Capitals Top Six Minutes: Habs get schooled in The District

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- The Capitals have lost their first two games. May as well make it three.
- Ok, Montembeault. New season. You’re up!
First period
- Suzuki to Caufield to Anderson to... Kuemper. You’re no fun, Darcy.
- I’m feeling this line tonight. Hopefully Kuemper isn’t.
- Slaf inches closer to notching his first NHL goal.
- A lot of speed from both sides for the first half of the period. Once the goals start coming this could get interesting.
- Dach draws a penalty and off we go to the first power play of the night. Time to break that 0-7 record.
- They managed to get three shots off but the record continues.
- Ovi taps the puck in immediately after the power play ends.
- Offside challenge! Please no Ovi goal. Please no Ovi goal. Please no Ovi goal.
- No Ovi goal! We’re back to even steven.
Second period
- Suzuki battles for the puck behind the net, swoops in and tucks the puck in for one slick wraparound! I told you I was feeling this line tonight.
- Xhekaj picks up his first NHL point with an assist. Hat tip to the Sheriff.
- It feels like Anderson has been on the ice since the first puck drop. I’m cool with that.
- Caufield gets tripped and we get another chance at the power play.
- Not that it matters.
- Nice save, Monty!
- Sheary ties it up.
- Then Mantha follows up to take the lead.
- Then Oshie makes it 3-0 while Hoffman watches from the box.
- Remember when I said once the goals start coming this could get interesting? I meant only if it leaned more in our favour.
Third period
- Oshie rings the puck off the post. No. Three is enough.
- Anderson rips one wide. I’m feeling an Anderson goal tonight.
- Down by two, I’d be happy with anyone getting a few past Kuemper right now. But a Powerhorse goal would be swell.
- Another chance at the power play. Third... well, tenth... time’s a charm?
- Habs are outshooting the Caps 8-2 with five minutes left. If only they could find the back of the net.
- Guhle pins Mantha to the boards and gets an elbow to the face in the process. Cue fight.
- Monty heads to the bench. This did not work for us last night...
- Ovi empty-netter? Nope, off the goalpost! You’re not losing your touch, are you Alex?
- Habs walk away with another loss but a good effort was made.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Just one of the questionable power-play decisions
2) The rookies are making strong impressions for sure
1) He’ll understand when you’re free all summer!
Loading comments...