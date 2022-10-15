 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Capitals Top Six Minutes: Habs get schooled in The District

‘A’ for effort but the Habs couldn’t get the ‘W’.

By Andrea
Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • The Capitals have lost their first two games. May as well make it three.
  • Ok, Montembeault. New season. You’re up!

First period

  • Suzuki to Caufield to Anderson to... Kuemper. You’re no fun, Darcy.
  • I’m feeling this line tonight. Hopefully Kuemper isn’t.
  • Slaf inches closer to notching his first NHL goal.
  • A lot of speed from both sides for the first half of the period. Once the goals start coming this could get interesting.
  • Dach draws a penalty and off we go to the first power play of the night. Time to break that 0-7 record.
  • They managed to get three shots off but the record continues.
  • Ovi taps the puck in immediately after the power play ends.
  • Offside challenge! Please no Ovi goal. Please no Ovi goal. Please no Ovi goal.
  • No Ovi goal! We’re back to even steven.

Second period

  • Suzuki battles for the puck behind the net, swoops in and tucks the puck in for one slick wraparound! I told you I was feeling this line tonight.
  • Xhekaj picks up his first NHL point with an assist. Hat tip to the Sheriff.
  • It feels like Anderson has been on the ice since the first puck drop. I’m cool with that.
  • Caufield gets tripped and we get another chance at the power play.
  • Not that it matters.
  • Nice save, Monty!
  • Sheary ties it up.
  • Then Mantha follows up to take the lead.
  • Then Oshie makes it 3-0 while Hoffman watches from the box.
  • Remember when I said once the goals start coming this could get interesting? I meant only if it leaned more in our favour.

Third period

  • Oshie rings the puck off the post. No. Three is enough.
  • Anderson rips one wide. I’m feeling an Anderson goal tonight.
  • Down by two, I’d be happy with anyone getting a few past Kuemper right now. But a Powerhorse goal would be swell.
  • Another chance at the power play. Third... well, tenth... time’s a charm?
  • Habs are outshooting the Caps 8-2 with five minutes left. If only they could find the back of the net.
  • Guhle pins Mantha to the boards and gets an elbow to the face in the process. Cue fight.
  • Monty heads to the bench. This did not work for us last night...
  • Ovi empty-netter? Nope, off the goalpost! You’re not losing your touch, are you Alex?
  • Habs walk away with another loss but a good effort was made.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Just one of the questionable power-play decisions

2) The rookies are making strong impressions for sure

1) He’ll understand when you’re free all summer!

