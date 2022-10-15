 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Capitals: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Jonathan Drouin makes his season debut in D.C.

By Justin Blades
NHL: NOV 15 Canadiens at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

Following a goalless performance in Detroit, the Canadiens have chosen to make one change to their lineup for tonight’s game versus the Washington Capitals, sitting Rem Pitlick in favour of Jonathan Drouin making his season debut. It will be Drouin’s first game since March 21.

There may be another change to make as well, as Kaiden Guhle is listed as a game-time decision. The rookie defenceman missed most of the first period and part of the second after taking a hard hit into the boards, though still played over 16 minutes in the game. You have to hope the team is doing what’s best for him and not allowing yet another player to play through an injury that will only get worse as he goes.

Samuel Montembeault gets the start after Jake Allen fended off an onslaught from the Red Wings last night and nearly stole two points for a team that was handily outplayed. The Capitals are countering with their new starter, Darcy Kuemper, who has been idle for two days since surrendering four goals in Washington’s season-opener.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#68 Mike Hoffman #91 Sean Monahan #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #71 Jake Evans #63 Evgenii Dadonov

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Corey Schueneman
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Washington Capitals projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Alexander Ovechkin Dylan Strome Connor Brown
Anthony Mantha Evgeny Kuznetsov T.J. Oshia
Marcus Johansson Lars Eller Aliaksei Protas
Conor Sheary Nic Dowd Garnet Hathaway

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Martin Feherary John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov Nick Jensen
Erik Gustafsson Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Darcy Kuemper Charlie Lindgren

