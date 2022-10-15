Saturday Habs Headlines: Early Days

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Mike Matheson will be out for at least eight weeks. [Montreal Gazette]
- ICYMI: Montreal signed William Trudeau to an entry level contract. [Canadiens | TSN | Sportsnet]
- It’s crowded up front for Montreal, and with the emphasis on development, Jonathan Drouin may be on the way out. [Montreal Gazette]
- Marie-Philip Poulin and Team Harvey’s will hit the ice for the PWHPA women’s hockey showcase this weekend. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jeff Petry is just what the Penguins needed. [The Athletic]
- Brian MacLellan is going to have a challenging task balancing his aging core, Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky, and the need to stay competitive. [The Athletic]
- There are some new faces, but it’s the same two teams and the same rivalry in the Battle of Alberta. [Sportsnet | Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers add Duncan Keith to their player development staff. [TSN | Yahoo Sports]
- Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID. [Yahoo Sports | CBC]
- The old battle of Ontario might be revived as the Senators return to relevance. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada’s women’s team hopes that the changes to the organization will also represent them adequately as well. [The Athletic]
