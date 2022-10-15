 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Early Days

Matheson out for at least two months, Marie-Philip Poulin and the PWHPA in action, and more early season updates in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Mike Matheson will be out for at least eight weeks. [Montreal Gazette]
  • ICYMI: Montreal signed William Trudeau to an entry level contract. [Canadiens | TSN | Sportsnet]
  • It’s crowded up front for Montreal, and with the emphasis on development, Jonathan Drouin may be on the way out. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin and Team Harvey’s will hit the ice for the PWHPA women’s hockey showcase this weekend. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Jeff Petry is just what the Penguins needed. [The Athletic]
  • Brian MacLellan is going to have a challenging task balancing his aging core, Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky, and the need to stay competitive. [The Athletic]
  • There are some new faces, but it’s the same two teams and the same rivalry in the Battle of Alberta. [Sportsnet | Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers add Duncan Keith to their player development staff. [TSN | Yahoo Sports]
  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID. [Yahoo Sports | CBC]
  • The old battle of Ontario might be revived as the Senators return to relevance. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Canada’s women’s team hopes that the changes to the organization will also represent them adequately as well. [The Athletic]

