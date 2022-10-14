 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Two revamped teams clash in the first of four meetings this season.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Red Wings region: Bally Sports Detroit
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The Canadiens played a solid game on Wednesday in the season opener, and it turns out their new focus on scoring chances makes for an entertaining show. It looked like the lack of finish that plagued the team last year was going to see those opportunities go mostly wasted, but the play in the final two periods versus the Toronto Maple Leafs showed that the Habs have players who can find the back of the net as well.

In their first road game of the year, it will be interesting to see how all the rookie defencemen fare when Martin St-Louis can’t control the matchups and the Red Wings’ coaching staff is looking for weaknesses. The defence corps held up well versus Toronto, and this is a good test of its NHL readiness.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#68 Mike Hoffman #91 Sean Monahan #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #63 Evgenii Dadonov

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Michael Pezzetta, Corey Schueneman
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana Andrew Copp David Perron
Elmer Soderblom Michael Rasmussen Oskar Sundqvist
Dominik Kubalik Joe Veleno Adam Erne

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta Filip Hronek
Robert Hagg Gustav Lindstrom

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Ville Husso Alex Nedeljkovic

