Friday Habs Headlines: An opening night to remember

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The season opener was a night to remember as the Habs celebrated both past and future. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens ambition to both develop and compete at the same time worked for one glorious night. [The Athletic]
- The young blueline passed their first test with flying colours. [RDS]
- The penalty kill also stepped up big after a discombobulated preseason. [La Presse]
- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goosebumps 20 minutes after the game ended. [NHL.com]
- Head coach Martin St-Louis is not getting carried away in the moment. [La Presse]
- Five Habs players with something to prove this season. [Daily Hive]
- Newly appointed Laval Rocket captain Alex Belzile is ready for the new season. [La Presse]
- Guy Lapointe comes in at #98 in The Athletic’s countdown of the best 100 players in modern NHL history. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Justice Thomas Cromwell’s interim report concerning his review of Hockey Canada’s governance has been released. [TSN]
- Ian Kennedy breaks down the key elements of the report. [The Hockey News]
- Canada’s Women’s National Team says the recent changes at Hockey Canada are a positive first step. [TSN]
- A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted in London, ON in March 2018 by two hockey players said to TSN that she was discouraged by London police from pressing charges in both cases. [TSN]
- Kevin Bieksa, who last played in 2018, will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Vancouver Canucks on November 3rd. [Vancouver Canucks]
- Patrik Laine is out 3-4 weeks with an elbow sprain. [Sportsnet]
- Can Jake Oettinger be the Dallas Stars’ future in goal? [ESPN]
- The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract on Thursday. [ESPN]
- The return of the PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour shifts the focus of women’s hockey back on it’s future. [CBC]
- NHL fans are already fed up with the new digital board ads. [Yahoo! Sports]
