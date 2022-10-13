Montreal Canadiens loan Logan Mailloux to the London Knights

The Montreal Canadiens have loaned Logan Mailloux to the London Knights of the OHL. Mailloux has been with the Canadiens for the entire season thus far, attending both rookie camp and training camp while rehabilitating from a shoulder injury suffered in March.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Logan Mailloux aux Knights de London dans l'OHL.



The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Logan Mailloux to the London Knights in the OHL. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2022

The 2021 31st overall selection has shown enough to warrant a three-year entry-level contract from the organization. However, he has only played 12 competitive games since being drafted due to suspensions stemming from his conviction in Sweden and injuries.

This move indicates that Mailloux may be ready for game action, perhaps as soon as when the London Knights face off against the Mississauga Steelheads at home on Friday.

In recent days, he was a full participant in team practices and him being sent to the OHL means he was cleared by team doctors and has completed his rehab.

Mailloux’s lack of competitive action over the last two years makes him somewhat of an unknown, but it will be interesting to see how his obvious tools translate to a larger on-ice sample.