Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes is going into this season believing everyone is going to be better than expected but says, “I know that’s probably not the case, but I’m excited to see how the team grows.” [Montreal Gazette]
- This should be an interesting season with the Canadiens openly rebuilding for the first time in its 113-year existence. [Sportsnet]
- “Sheriff” Arber Xhekaj brings the intimidation factor to his new team. [Montreal Gazette]
- Heading into Wednesday’s matchup, the Toronto Maple Leafs were aware that the Canadiens' young roster would be fast and have a point to prove. [TSN]
- The Canadiens' blueline is starting the season pretty green. [Montreal Gazette ]
- Jonathan Drouin probably isn’t starting the season as hoped, being a healthy scratch for the season opener and all. [Montreal Gazette]
- It’s all about the passion.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Despite everything going on with Hockey Canada, Halifax and Moncton still plan on hosting the world junior hockey championships in December. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey parents and people involved in the sport can help change the culture so the new Hockey Canada board won’t make the same mistakes as the old one. [CBC]
- Goaltenders no longer serve their own penalties thanks to a wild sequence that took place during a Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Boston Bruins in 1932. [NHL]
- Various public analytics models predict how the Vancouver Canucks will do this season. [Canucks Army]
- Andy Greene signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday before ending his NHL career after 16 seasons. [NHL]
Loading comments...